ALPENA – Region 9 Area Agency on Aging (AAA) announces a webinar event for anyone starting Medicare, needing assistance with the process, and wanting more information about insurance options and other supportive programs.
A Zoom presentation entitled “Count Down to Medicare” will be held virtually on Wednesday, Feb. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 pm. Participants can connect to the conference using their computer with an internet connection or can call in to the webinar and connect by phone.
Region 9 AAA serves older adults residing throughout Alcona, Alpena, Arenac, Cheboygan, Crawford, Iosco, Montmorency, Ogemaw, Oscoda, Otsego, Presque Isle and Roscommon counties. “Count Down to Medicare” showcases local presenters, each with a broad range of experience to best answer individual questions, assist and direct new Medicare beneficiaries to resources throughout Region 9’s twelve county service area. Presenters include:
• Kiowa Kirshner – claims specialist with the Social Security Administration (SSA) for over 14 years; handles retirement and disability claims, survivor benefits, family claims and other Medicare issues.
• Krystal May – eligibility specialist for Long Term Care with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). Prior to that she was a certified Medicare Medicaid Assistance Program (MMAP) counselor.
• Bill Stypick – Alpena County Veterans service officer for the past three years and Chief Petty Officer, U.S. Coast Guard (retired) 20 years. Bill has accreditations with the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers, VFW, American Legion and D.A.V.
• Medicare Medicaid Assistance Program (MMAP) – will feature Region 9 counselors that assist beneficiaries with unbiased information and application assistance. MMAP Regional Coordinator Kitty Glomski will be available to answer questions about how to apply for low-income subsidies, insurance choices (Medigap, drug plans, Advantage plans) along with information about the MMAP program and how to connect with a local MMAP counselor. MMAP counselors are also members of the Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) that help to detect, identify & report Medicare scams/fraud and then assist beneficiaries with coordinating solutions. MMAP counselors help to explain how Medicare works and provide beneficiaries with unbiased options so that they can make informed decisions about their healthcare coverage to ultimately save money on health insurance and drug costs.
“This is a first-of-its-kind webinar event in our region,” said Glomski. “Bringing the local experts together from SSA, MDHHS, Veteran’s Service Office and MMAP will be one-stop shopping for new beneficiaries who are: starting Medicare this year at age 65, for those who are still working beyond age 65 and/or are planning to retire, and for anyone starting Medicare due to a disability.”
Preregistration is required to attend. Call toll free 800-803-7174 for more information or email the attendee’s name(s)/phone number and type “Count Down to Medicare” in the subject line to glomskic@nemcsa.org to register.