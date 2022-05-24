JACKSON – Michigan communities in Mecosta, Otsego, and Oceana counties are receiving a total of $50,000 through the Consumers Energy Foundation’s 2022 Put Your Town on the Map pitch competition.
The City of Big Rapids received $25,000 for first place, Gaylord received $15,000 as runner-up, and Hart received $10,000 after submitting ideas for projects that will help strengthen and grow their communities.
“Consumers Energy recognizes that Michigan’s small and rural towns may not have the same access as larger cities to resources to support projects in their communities. That is why we are so proud to celebrate the big ideas from our small towns and champion the Put Your Town on the Map contest,” said Brandon Hofmeister, president of the Consumers Energy Foundation. “These winning projects will help transform and grow their communities, and we look forward to celebrating with them once the projects are complete.”
The winning projects are:
• The City of Big Rapids – First place, $25,000: The Big Rapids Skatepark Project will provide the city with the most colorful, welcoming, modernized skatepark in northern Michigan. Along with the skatepark’s development, staff are exploring expanding public art with skateable art, a graffiti wall, and unique sculptures.
• The City of Gaylord – Second place, $15,000: The funding will be used to address a three-block blighted alleyway and develop Art in the Alley Way to connect the Gaylord Gateway Trailhead to Claude Shannon Park. Art in the Alley Way will be a year-round social gathering place that supports street art exhibitions complete with murals, a place to highlight local artists’ work, waste receptacles, lighting, and benches.
• The City of Hart – Third place, $10,000: With the goal of bringing more visitors to their downtown, Hart recently started an initiative called The Hart Project. Its mission is to “put the art in Hart.” They are working to host a large art event, install 25 murals by 2025, and build a 20-foot tin man sculpture holding a huge heart in downtown Hart.
A panel of judges chose the three winning projects on Wednesday, May 18 after officials from the 10 finalist communities made presentations at the 2022 Small Town and Rural Development Conference led by the Community Economic Development Association of Michigan (CEDAM). Two Iosco County projects, in Alabaster Township and Tawas City, were among the 10 finalists. Alabaster Township is in the process of acquiring nearly a mile of Lake Huron shoreline and the adjacent 145 acres of untouched woodlands for public access. The Alabaster project included site sensitive signs for site identification, trail identification and natural elements.
The goal of the Tawas City’s project goal is to provide a playground area where children of all abilities can engage in tactile, visual and auditive events while enjoying not only a fun playground, but also a sensory learning experience, in a safe environment, accessible to all. The idea for the project is to have an interactive musical sensory playground area installed in Tawas City Shoreline Park, located at 429 W. Lake St. (US-23).
“While they were not selected for the Top 3 positions, their projects will be great additions to Iosco County,” said Rich Castle, Consumers Energy’s northeast Michigan community affairs manager.