MISSOURI – Two Tawas residents had a shot at earning a combined pool of $1 million, a new boat and truck in a bass fishing tournament, during the weekend of Nov. 19 and 20.
Taylor Phillips and Kahle Gotcher of Tawas qualified for the Bass Pro Shops “US National open” event by being one of the first of 40 to qualify in an earlier round at lake St. Clair. They placed 28 there and had a shot at the big prize.
The tournament took place at Table Rock Lake, a reservoir in the Ozarks of southwestern Missouri.
Known for it’s fishing, Bass Pros Shops chose the lake for it’s final round in it’s bass fishing tournament. The Final Cash prize was $1 million plus two boats to the team that caught the highest combined weight of Small Mouth Bass.
When they got to the main event, they didn’t place the first day, and dropped out of the tournament. However, they still came away with newfound experience and friends said Sheryl Firestone, mother of Taylor Phillips.
Firestone said these men work hard at what they’re doing and practice constantly to improve their catch size.
“They love it, love it, love it,” she said. “They go out on this huge lake and use their graphs and radar and things and just scope out the depths of the water, what lures they seem to be liking, the temperatures of the water, try to find good spots where the fish may be biting more so than other spots. So it’s kind of like any other sport in practice.”
The tournament rules had a pre-qualifying round before the main event. During that day, Phillips and Gotcher caught nothing. They had to drop out of the tournament and go home.
While they didn’t place in the qualifying round, they did learn a lot, said Firestone.
“They learned to use a lighter pound test line. Everyone else was catching them on a 6 pound line.”
This is the first year Bass Pro Shops has put on a tournament of this size.