EAST LANSING – U.S. Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) convened a field hearing in East Lansing last week. The purpose was to examine federal efforts and coordination with state and local governments to clean up and prevent contamination from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), as well as the impact that exposure to these toxic chemicals has had on service members, first responders, families and other Michiganders.
At the request of Peters – who is chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee – senior federal officials from the Department of Defense (DoD), Health and Human Services and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) arrived to testify about how federal agencies are working to address PFAS contamination across Michigan, including at military sites.
Peters also hosted current and former Michigan residents, representing state and local perspectives, who testified about the devastating impacts of PFAS exposure and how the federal government can better coordinate with state and local governments to tackle the crisis.
This included Cathy Wusterbarth of Oscoda, co-founder of the Need Our Water community action group, who is also a Great Lakes PFAS Action Network (GLPAN) community leader.
Peters, in his opening statement, said that PFAS chemicals continue to pose significant risks to our communities, and that more than two million Michiganders have been exposed to these toxic chemicals in their drinking water.
“In particular, service members, first responders, their families, and residents of communities surrounding military sites across Michigan have continued to face sustained exposure to PFAS. These folks, many of whom served our country, deserve better,” he stated.
“I have pushed for the federal agencies responsible for PFAS contamination to take a more proactive approach to addressing this crisis,” Peters went on.
“Michiganders are continuing to suffer the consequences of exposure to these hazardous chemicals, and the government must do more to protect the health of our communities,” he remarked. “I will continue pushing the federal agencies that are responsible for PFAS contamination to take additional steps to help affected communities clean up these sites.”
Peters pressed the DoD federal officials about efforts to address PFAS contamination at military sites across the state, including the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base (WAFB) in Oscoda, as well as areas around Camp Grayling.
He also asked the federal witnesses about how their agencies are working to coordinate with state, local and Tribal governments to clean up and prevent exposure to these toxic chemicals. A representative from the EPA discussed the agency’s work to set national drinking water standards.
Additionally, Peters pressed witnesses from the DoD about the Air Force’s efforts to improve communication and transparency on PFAS response and remediation plans, in communities such as Oscoda.
Efforts to ensure the federal government can better understand how these harmful substances impact Michiganders’ health and communities was also discussed during the hearing.
A second panel of witnesses representing local perspectives in Michigan, testified about what the federal government can learn from states’ robust and coordinated PFAS response to effectively address this crisis at the national level.
Peters asked the Michigan witnesses, including a local resident in Oscoda and a veteran who served at WAFB, to highlight how PFAS contamination has affected the health and wellbeing of service members, their families and communities across the state.
According to a GLPAN press release, Wusterbarth has been impacted by PFAS contamination from WAFB – the first discovered PFAS site in Michigan and the first DoD PFAS site in the world.
When testifying at the field hearing, she called for swift action and increased accountability over the DoD, which she says has continuously dragged its feet on the PFAS contamination from the former military base in Oscoda.
“As a community that has stood beside the Department of Defense while the base was in operation, our expectation is to be respected, for our voices and stories of our very real suffering from toxic PFAS contamination to be heard and learned from, and for our expertise as residents to be valued,” said Wusterbarth. “If the Department of Defense allows for community input in a meaningful way, we can minimize the future harm for us and future generations.”
“There’s an opportunity for the Air Force to make Wurtsmith a national showcase, instead of an ongoing disgrace,” adds GLPAN Co-Chair Tony Spaniola. “The time for action is now.”
Since PFAS were discovered at Wurtsmith in 2010, public health officials have issued five separate public health warnings for PFAS in Oscoda, and those from the GLPAN say that there still is no plan in place to clean up the contamination. They further state that for years, Oscoda residents have been calling on the Air Force to act swiftly to clean up the contamination, but have been met with stiff resistance.
According to Peters, this latest hearing builds on his long-standing efforts to address PFAS contamination.
His bill to protect firefighters from hazardous PFAS chemicals has passed the Senate, he recently introduced bipartisan legislation to strengthen and expand federal research on PFAS contamination and his bipartisan legislation to reduce the spread of PFAS chemicals at commercial airports has advanced in the Senate.
Last year, Peters convened a hearing to examine how service members, their families and communities across the country have been harmed by exposure to toxic PFAS substances connected to military sites.
In 2018, he helped convene the first hearing on PFAS contamination in the Senate, assessing the federal response to contamination and remediation. He then convened a field summit in Grand Rapids to shine a light on how local, state and federal governments are coordinating their response to PFAS.