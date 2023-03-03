TAWAS CITY – Develop Iosco (DI) President Gloria Brooks attended the Feb. 15 meeting of the Iosco County Board of Commissioners to present the organization’s annual report. Fellow DI board members Chris Martin, Julie Shellenbarger and Richard Castle also attended the meeting.
Brooks started her presentation by addressing the difference between an Economic Development Organization (EDO) and an Economic Development Committee. The focus of an EDO, which DI is, is broader with a focus on projects that benefit the entire county.
Commissioners asked Brooks about collaboration between the two organizations. Jamie Carruthers-Soboleski, county controller and finance director, clarified the roles of each organization. The EDC provides funding directly to businesses, something that DI, a designated nonprofit organization, is not able to do.
Brooks said 2022 was a rebuilding year for DI. The number of board members was increased to ensure representation from across the county. An updated website saw more than 4,600 visitors during the year. The organization also has an active Facebook page as well as a Facebook page for the Winter Market.
As a designated 501©(3) nonprofit organization, DI was able to apply for and receive grant funding. A $5,000 grant was received from the Consumers Energy Foundation to develop a marketing footprint. The county provided $45,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to pay for a broadband consultant.
DI was the coordinator for a regional four-county $150,000 childcare planning grant that was funded by the State of Michigan Childcare Innovation Fund. The planning grant will be used to identify the gaps in childcare in Alcona, Arenac, Iosco and Ogemaw counties and determine “how to fix them.” Lisa Bolen and Brooks co-chair the DI childcare committee.
A tourism grant application is pending with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. If funded, the grant will pay for a part-time executive director and assist with funding the Blueberry Jam Fest and other tourism efforts.
Brooks gave an overview of DI’s workgroups and committees that are addressing childcare, housing, broadband, county-wide tourism and environmental. The annual report outlined the 12 goals the organization has for 2023. The governance goals include recruiting and appointing a treasurer by March 31, recruiting and hiring an executive director by June 30, and recruiting and appointing all open seats by Dec. 31.
Project goals include establishing an Environmental Concerns Committee to coordinate a hydroelectric dams response by Feb. 28, establishing a childcare coalition by March 31, identifying outcomes for the housing, tourism and broadband committees, identifying ways to support workforce development and developing and implementing a Blueberry Jam Fest by July 31.
Brooks reported that Consumers Energy is going to do an economic impact study on the hydroelectric dams.
Brooks also reported that one Internet Service Provider (ISP) is interested in applying for grant funding to bring broadband to Iosco County. The consultant that DI hired with funding from the county to work on broadband expansion, will be working with the ISP to apply for a grant that is due March 14.
Community outreach goals for the year include conducting outreach to municipalities, townships and township associations by May 31 and developing and implementing a Community Breakfast Annual Meeting by Dec. 15.
Media goals include tripling the number of followers on all social media platforms by March 31 and implementing the Marketing Blueprint and social media strategy recommendations by Dec. 31.
In order to complete its goals the organization will need additional funding. Funding goals include implementing a membership dues program for individuals, businesses, and governmental entities to raise $55,000 in dues by June 30, developing and implementing sponsorship levels and raising $10,000 in sponsorships by Oct. 31 and raising $150,000 in grant funding to support priority projects.
Jay O’Farrell, chair of the Iosco County Board of Commissioners, said that DI had put together “one helluva team” but that they still need money. He added that the Iosco County EDC does not operate like a normal EDC.
“We gotta bring DI, the EDC and Michigan Works together somehow,” O’Farrell commented. Brooks responded that businesses couldn’t function without the assistance of the EDC.
Soboleski said that the EDC is grant funded from when the Air Force base closed and that they have very specific guidelines about how loan funds can be used. She said the funds have helped a lot of businesses.
“West side businesses don’t know how to apply, I know for a fact,” O’Farrell said emphatically. Castle added that the federal government had provided Alcona and Iosco counties with significant funds initially but that now the funds are limited.
Brooks commented that DI has been moving its quarterly meetings around the county so that the meetings take place in each community. She added that DI had met with Ken Cook from the EDC. Shellenbarger added that the Sand Lake location of the Winter Market was very intentional and that vendors from across the county attend the market.
“I’m seeing a lot of energy out there. I like the idea of having it over there. A lot of people complain to me,” O’Farrell concluded.
Commissioner Terry Dutcher, who also serves on the DI board, added that the March 16 DI meeting will take place in Whittemore. A DI quarterly meeting was planned for Whittemore in 2022 but there were issues with the internet at the time.
“We re-established DI, not to overtake but to work together. We are doing exactly what we set out to do,” concluded Dutcher.