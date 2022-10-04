JACKSON – Community meetings will be held to discuss the future of Consumers Energy’s Alcona, Loud, Five Channels dams Oct. 10-12.

According to a news release from the utility, input from communities will help Consumers Energy determine the future of its 13 river hydro dams in Michigan. Ahead of their dams’ operating licenses expiring, the energy provider is gathering community and individuals’ opinions to help determine plans to either continue investing in or remove any of its river hydro facilities.

