WEST BRANCH – Charles Floyd Finley, vice chair of the Iosco County Board of Commissioners (BoC), was scheduled to appear at the Ogemaw County Courthouse in West Branch on Jan. 31. The purpose was for the South Branch resident to be sentenced on the charge of law enforcement ID–unlawful display, to which he pleaded guilty on Nov. 29, 2022.

However, upon contacting staff from two different departments at the courthouse, for a follow-up after the hearing, this publication was advised that the results of Finley’s sentencing could not be released because it’s not a public record.

