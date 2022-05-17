TAWAS CITY – At the regular meeting of the Tawas Area Schools (TAS) Board of Education held on May 9, the Board voted unanimously to accept the resignation of Toby Suttle as Tawas Area High School and Middle School principal, effective June 30.
Suttle’s letter of resignation, which was received by TAS Superintendent John Klinger on April 19, did not specify his reason for leaving the posts, and did not outline his plans for the immediate future.
Suttle thanked Klinger and the Board for the opportunities given him since he began his tenure with the district as a special education teacher six years ago, pledged to support a smooth transition, and said he looks “forward to supporting the district for years to come in different roles moving forward.”
Several other resignations were accepted at the same meeting. Jennifer Busch announced that she was “sadly” leaving her position as JV volleyball coach. Carole Elowsky cited the change in the 7/8 grade volleyball season to the fall, which conflicts with the varsity season, when she resigned as 7/8 grade coach. Custodian Paul Fairbanks, who Klinger said has worked in the district for the past seven years, resigned effective June 10. After working in the district for the past 24 years, Transportation Supervisor Michelle Conklin announced her retirement as of June 30.
Two more letters of resignation were received just prior to the meeting, as the Board accepted the resignations of cook’s helper Tina Jordan and Maintenance Director Martin Couch.
Later in the meeting, Kimberly Heinrich was hired to fill the custodian vacancy.
By a 7-0 vote, the Board approved two resolutions allowing the district to participate in the schools of choice program for the 2022-23 school year. The Section 105 resolution, according to Klinger, pertains to students residing in the ISD attendance area, while the Section 105C resolution allows for students who live in contiguous ISD areas. Klinger added that both resolutions must be submitted to IRESA prior to June 1.
Several of the school board’s committees submitted reports to the Board at this meeting. The Policy Committee presented a second reading of New/Revised Board Bylaws and Policies, most of which Klinger said came from NEOLA. The Board voted 7-0 to adopt those changes.
The Personnel Committee reported that the process of contract negotiations “is moving forward,” and that the parties are working collectively together.
The Ad Hoc Term Length Committee informed the Board that the committee has been “collecting feedback from the community” to determine if Trustees should serve terms lasting six years instead of the current four-year stints. A final review of the survey data will be held May 23 by that committee, which will then make their recommendation to the full board.
The Ad Hoc Hockey Committee reported that they have received a request from Hale Public Schools to allow student-athletes to participate on the TAHS varsity hockey team under a co-op arrangement. Later in the meeting, the Board unanimously approved the request.
A second reading of the 2022-23 Building Student Handbooks was conducted at this meeting, after which the Board voted 7-0 to adopt the recommended changes to the handbooks.
IRESA Superintendent Jeff Hutchison submitted the ISD’s proposed 2022-23 general fund budget to the local school districts served by the ISD. The budget includes increases in salary for certified staff as well as support staff, and according to Klinger, would increase the TAS fund balance by $29,120. The Board approved the IRESA general fund budget on a 7-0 vote.
Adjustments recommended by the district’s General Contractor, Dan LaPan, regarding the boiler/unit ventilator project were also approved on a 7-0 vote.
The Board unanimously approved the creation of a board goal which Klinger said includes a code of conduct, objectives, and future training opportunities. This board goal was developed after a workshop during a special meeting held April 21.
At Klinger’s recommendation, the Board awarded a bid for a new digital sign to the Barrett Sign Company on a 7-0 vote. The cost of the new sign will be $33,065.19.
The purchase of new Chromebook devices to sustain the district’s one-to-one initiative, as well as the purchase of smart boards, was approved 7-0.
A request from Band Director Branson Jerashen for a trip to Cedar Point in June for his music students was unanimously approved.