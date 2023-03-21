Eklund-CMYK.jpg

OATH OF OFFICE – Mark Eklund, center, takes the Oath of Office, pictured alongside Councilmen Mike Mooney, left, and Dave Leslie, right.

 by Casey Young

EAST TAWAS – The East Tawas City Council met for its regularly scheduled meeting on March 14, which resulted in the granting of requests to two local organizations, the election of a new councilman, and an initial conversation discussing a series of utility billing errors recently discovered during the internal audit process.

The meeting opened with the city’s newest councilman, Mark Eklund, taking the Oath of Office. Eklund, 49 years old, is a self-employed residential builder who served on the city’s Planning Commission for over 10 years. He was born and raised in the area and looks forward to serving his community in this new role.

