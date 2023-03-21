EAST TAWAS – The East Tawas City Council met for its regularly scheduled meeting on March 14, which resulted in the granting of requests to two local organizations, the election of a new councilman, and an initial conversation discussing a series of utility billing errors recently discovered during the internal audit process.
The meeting opened with the city’s newest councilman, Mark Eklund, taking the Oath of Office. Eklund, 49 years old, is a self-employed residential builder who served on the city’s Planning Commission for over 10 years. He was born and raised in the area and looks forward to serving his community in this new role.
When Mayor Bruce Bolen asked for public comments on non-agenda items, Jeff and Lisa Daoust addressed the board, requesting approval for the re-paving of the street in front of their residence at Wadsworth Street.
The couple had previously requested to purchase the city-owned lots next to their residence; at the time, the city council was in the process of creating a committee to review city-owned properties for potential development. This was communicated to the Daousts and they were invited to attend the committee meeting. City Manager Brent Barringer informed the couple that the matter was still being discussed at the committee level.
Jeff Daoust restated his request for the council to sell him the property, saying that if they did so then he would re-pave the road himself; Bolen replied that the Property Committee needed to meet again before bringing anything back to the council before that could be considered. He said that as far as the street was concerned, it needed to be factored in with all of the other streets on the system as far as maintenance is concerned.
Daoust objected that he had been promised last year that work would be done on the road and now he was being told that it would not be. Barringer replied that Wadsworth Street was a road within the system that was evaluated every year as part of the city’s Capital Improvement Plan. “
That’s a road that was initially in the plan and was removed when we received the Category B funding,” he said.
Barringer affirmed that the Category B funding didn’t entail the re-paving of that street and that it would continue to be evaluated each year and put into priority with the rest of the roads in the system.
In a report from Barringer, the city’s manager commented on the success of Freakin’ Pickles and Pronto Pups during the previous summer season, the two food venues are currently leased by the city at Harbor Park. Barringer told councilmembers he has received numerous inquiries about the possibility of developing that space, whether through building an addition on to the current facility to create another “kite-shop” size retail service, or installing a new structure altogether, along the sidewalk or elsewhere in the park.
In lieu of a specific course of action or official proposal, Barringer said he wanted to bring it to the council first, to receive feedback and see if there was interest in pursuing action. “If this is something that the council and the park board would be interested in considering options for, a proposal for expanding the retail space we have there, then I’d put together an advertisement and seek proposals.”
“I think any type of retail space closer to the water is definitely an advantage for us,” voiced Councilman Joseph Kolts. “As long as we’re not taking anything away from the businesses downtown, I’m all for it.”
Mayor Bolen asked if anyone opposed the idea. “I have mixed feelings, but I’m not opposed,” shared Councilwoman Blinda Baker. When asked by Lisa Bolen what she believed to be the downside, Baker replied that she had concerns about the council taking on more of a management position.
Eklund remarked that he liked the idea but wouldn’t want to see anything added to the space that would obscure the view or infringe upon the park’s playground.
“With that, what I could do is develop some official language to bring back to the council after I speak to the park board to see what their way in would be before we proceed,” stated Barringer.
The council’s review of correspondence contained a request from Kim Leet of the Quota Club of Iosco County. Leet requested that the board adopt a resolution for a Charitable Gaming License for their organization.
City Clerk Julie Potts informed members of the council that Leet was technically with the Quota Club of Iosco County Charitable Foundation, a group which formed after the original organization, Quota Club International, disbanded. Since Quota Club International had previously handled all of the charitable gaming licenses, the new organization requires their own Charitable Gaming License. Potts explained that this would allow them to hold events and sell raffle tickets and such, and that the city had typically approved such requests. Lisa Bolen moved to accept the resolution and was seconded by councilwoman Baker.
The council also received a request from Jan Johnson, president of American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 211 of East Tawas; Johnson requested that the organization be reimbursed for half the cost of the American flags the Legion purchased this year to place at the graves of veterans at both Greenwood Cemetery and the G.A.R. American Legion Cemetery.
Johnson says the Legion has been placing the flags since approximately 1923 and that over the years, the City of East Tawas has shared half of the expense. This year, the legion purchased flags at a cost of $516.17 and requested that East Tawas reimburse them $258.08. Councilman Dave Leslie moved to approve the payment and was seconded by Kolts.
Barringer introduced the final topic of discussion for the meeting, a series of utility billing errors dating as far back as 2006. Barringer says the discrepancies were discovered during an internal audit that was recently performed.
“The majority of these errors look like they came from a transition in software back in 2006 when we converted to BS&A,” stated Barringer. “Each of the items is unique for the most part, I just wanted to present our findings to the council to make you aware of the situation.”
Barringer explained that whether an error was customer credit or money owed by the customer, it isn’t the same across the board for how each issue needs to be resolved. Barringer revealed that some of the errors were metering discrepancies, such as in the case of his own residence which was being billed as a 1” meter instead of a 3’4” meter. Altogether, nine errors were found during the audit.
“Internally, we are going to take a deeper dive because we found so many, and also create a checks and balances system so that something like this doesn’t happen again,” Barringer told the council.
The meeting concluded with Lisa Bolen making a motion, seconded by Councilman Kolts, to enter a closed session to discuss attorney-client privileged information regarding the Tawas Utility Authority.