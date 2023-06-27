EAST TAWAS – The East Tawas City Council held a brief meeting on June 19, where officials shared quick updates and signed several simple resolutions into place.
Park Manager Eric Braun reported that with the assistance of the Department of Public Works (DPW), beach grass has been removed at the park’s day-use area. City Manager Brent Barringer made several comments, beginning by stating how much better the area looked.
Barringer informed the council that the DPW was beginning a project to repaint the lines in the streets downtown. He also said that they would be relocating the railroad crossing marking on Newman Street, as its placement has been causing issues with the stop light.
Barringer then reported that the Iosco-Arenac District Library Board had formed a committee to evaluate purchasing the property which currently houses the East Tawas Library, also asking that East Tawas do the same and that a meeting be held to discuss further details.
Mayor Bruce Bolen briefed the council on the discussions which took place at the recent Tawas Utilities Authority (TUA) meeting on June 12. He informed them that Tawas City had sent East Tawas a recently uncovered document known as the sewer maintenance agreement, which was drawn up at the same time as the articles of incorporation in 1986.
Bolen shared that the board had decided to establish work sessions to come to agreements on the articles of incorporation, as well as creating an operations director position for the TUA.
“The other thing I’d add is that with that sewer maintenance agreement, there’s a disconnect between what that agreement says and what reality has been, as far as how payments have been made,” Bolen stated. “We’re going to have to research it. It looks like it changed – it was either never followed or, if it was, it was not for very long.”
The council then passed two resolutions, as requested by the city’s assessor as part of new state regulations.
The Audit Procedures for Granting or Removal of Real Property Exemptions policy was approved with a motion by Councilwoman Lisa Bolen, which was seconded by Councilwoman Blinda Baker and carried unanimously.
The Canvas of Personal Property policy was approved with a motion by L. Bolen, which was also seconded by Baker and carried unanimously.
The council then reviewed and approved fire protection agreements for Wilber and Baldwin townships. The motion made by L. Bolen was seconded by Councilman Joseph Kolts and passed unanimously.
The council also approved a proposed foreclosed property purchase, located at 606 Main St. The property is a lot which had included a two-story house that burned down in January 2022. The city has been involved financially and legally with the property since then, and Councilman Dave Leslie commented that they’d be crazy not to purchase the property, before making a motion to approve the purchase. This was seconded by L. Bolen and the motion carried unanimously.