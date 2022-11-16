EAST TAWAS – The Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) held its annual meeting on Nov. 3, to celebrate its members and their commitment to the community, to one another and to the Chamber, to help achieve “Prosperity in Business” and “Strength in Community.”
Held at the Tawas Bay Beach Resort, the event included representatives from more than 40 businesses and organizations in the Tawas area, and featured guest speaker Jim Brandstatter.
Known as the “voice of U of M football,” Brandstatter was an offensive tackle on the Michigan Wolverine football team, and played in two Rose Bowl games under the coaching of Bo Schembechler. He then went on to be a sports broadcaster for more than 40 years, with the Michigan Wolverines and the Detroit Lions.
He was accompanied at the TACC event by his wife, Robbie Timmons, who was the first ever female news anchor in American history to anchor the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. news.
Each year, TACC presents one of its members with a Prosperity in Business Award, and another with a Strength in Community Award. Recipients are nominated by the members and voted on by past winners.
The Prosperity in Business honor recognizes a business for its commitment to help create an environment of growth and prosperity and to create a better quality of life for all. The three nominations for this award were Flynn’s Landscaping, Northeast Michigan Regional Farm Market (NMRFM) and Print N’ Go.
The 2022 Prosperity in Business Award was presented to the NMRFM. Those from TACC say that for more than 20 years, the NMRFM has helped businesses grow and has greatly supported the local economy by bringing vendors together while offering fresh and affordable produce choices to the community.
It started with just seven vendors, and now has approximately 100 active vendors between its two permanent homes at Tawas City’s Gateway Park and AuSable Township’s Shoreline Park.
According to TACC, the NMRFM serves more than 3,500 people each week. They also accept Michigan Bridge Cards for payment and participate in the Double Up Food bucks programs, both of which help local families gain affordable access to nutritious produce.
The Strength in Community Award recognizes an extraordinary commitment to the community which has a significant positive impact on the image, economy and vibrancy of the Tawases. Nominated for this award, were the Bay Inn, the City of Tawas City, Consumers Energy and Quota Club of Iosco County.
This year’s award was presented to Quota Club of Iosco County, which has provided extensive help to the community by purchasing classroom amplification systems, as well as the first hearing screening booth at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City. The club also offers the Reach out and Read Program, Quota Cares stuffed animals program and much more.
Most recently – and as featured in the Nov. 2 edition of this publication – Quota supplied the equipment for an Interactive Musical Playground at Tawas City Shoreline Park. Their goal was to create an area where children and adults of all abilities can engage in tactile, visual and auditive events, while providing not only a fun playground, but also a sensory learning experience in a safe environment, accessible to all.
Following the awards ceremony, Brandstatter took the podium and shared the love that he and his wife have for the Tawas area. He noted the Arts and Craft Show in Shoreline Park, the farmer’s market and Tawas Hardware as some of their go-to places.
He also highlighted the importance of being part of a team and illustrated the imprint high school and little league coaches have on young athletes. Brandstatter shared stories of his career in football and broadcasting, and had the crowd laughing at several occasions.
“We are so pleased with the amount of participation from our membership for the night. This night is to show our members that we appreciate them. We gave out awards to two tremendously deserving organizations and were also able to recognize everyone nominated,” TACC Executive Director Samantha Duvall stated, after the occasion.
“Jim Brandstatter topped the night off by making the night exceedingly memorable for guests,” she continued, adding that she is grateful to everyone who attended.