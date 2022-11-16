EAST TAWAS – The Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) held its annual meeting on Nov. 3, to celebrate its members and their commitment to the community, to one another and to the Chamber, to help achieve “Prosperity in Business” and “Strength in Community.”

Held at the Tawas Bay Beach Resort, the event included representatives from more than 40 businesses and organizations in the Tawas area, and featured guest speaker Jim Brandstatter.

