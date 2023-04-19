BATTLES FOR BALL

BATTLES FOR BALL – Tawas Area’s Brianna Smith battles for the ball during Friday’s home win over Big Rapids Crossroads.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area girls soccer team kept its perfect early season record intact on Friday. The Lady Braves were hosting Big Rapids Crossroads in a Northern Michigan Soccer League game, and claimed a well-played 4-1 victory.

“This team kept us on our toes with their strong defense and a goalie who was rarely in goal, but rather playing out on the field about 30 yards out of goal,” head coach Adrianne Dittenbir said. “Again, we had to change our strategy of making the ball to the goal which consisted of a lot of crossing and passing well before the 18 like we are used to, and it required us to take long range shots once again, and that’s what we did. Thankfully we have some girls that have a good strong boot from the midfield range and we were able to score off these shots.”

