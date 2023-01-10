NEW YEAR, NEW APPOINTMENTS

NEW YEAR, NEW APPOINTMENTS – Brian McMurray, left, chaired his first council meeting as the new mayor of Tawas City, on Jan. 3. It was also on this date when Councilwoman Jackie Masich, right, was unanimously appointed to the role previously held by McMurray, and was named as the city’s new mayor pro tem. Appointments of representatives to serve on the various boards, commissions and authorities were made that night, as well.

 Photo by Jenny Haglund

TAWAS CITY – When the new year came around, so too did some new adjustments within the Tawas City Council, which they discussed during their first meeting of 2023.

Along with appointing representatives to various boards, commissions and authorities when they gathered on Jan. 3, they appointed a new mayor pro tem and named the next member to join the council, as well.

