TAWAS CITY – When the new year came around, so too did some new adjustments within the Tawas City Council, which they discussed during their first meeting of 2023.
Along with appointing representatives to various boards, commissions and authorities when they gathered on Jan. 3, they appointed a new mayor pro tem and named the next member to join the council, as well.
That night also marked Brian McMurray’s first council meeting as Tawas City Mayor, since he officially took on the position on Jan. 1.
As recently reported, former mayor Ken Cook did not seek re-election in the mid-term general election this past November. McMurray’s bid for this two-year seat was a success, so in order to take over from Cook in the new year, he resigned from the remainder of his city council term – for which he had been serving as mayor pro tem – effective Dec. 31, 2022.
Since McMurray took on a new title among the governing body, this meant that the mayor pro tem position he had filled previously, was now vacated.
Therefore, when the council convened last week, selecting the next mayor pro tem was on the agenda.
As noted by Tawas City Manager Annge Horning, the city’s charter requires the council to elect one of its members to this office at the first meeting following each city election.
McMurray said he was excited to announce that after asking Councilwoman Jackie Masich to consider the position, she wholeheartedly accepted the challenge.
So, McMurray moved to nominate Masich as the new mayor pro tem, which was unanimously approved by all of the representatives in attendance.
McMurray and others congratulated Masich, who was also unanimously appointed by officials back on May 7, 2018, when she initially joined the council.
The members at that time remarked how they felt that she would be a great asset to the team, and that she would do an outstanding job for the community.
Masich is currently the vice chair of the Tawas City Planning Commission and, in addition to this and her council responsibilities, she has served at different times on everything from the city’s downtown development authority (DDA), to the invoice review committee, as well.
A Tawas Area Schools graduate, she is also married to Tawas City Fire Department Chief Steve Masich, and has been a longtime employee of Iosco County.
Following her appointment to mayor pro tem, she thanked McMurray for his confidence in her, as well as the council for their vote. “I’m humbled by this, and hope to do a great job for everybody,” said Masich, who was later sworn in that night by City Treasurer/Clerk Michelle Westcott.
With McMurray and Masich both bumped up in the ranks, the resulting ripple effect meant that Masich’s position on the city council was now open.
McMurray first extended his appreciation to the current representatives, for the time, energy and expertise they have dedicated to their duties.
“I know the constituents appreciate it, we appreciate it and I’m glad you’re all back,” he continued, in reference to the members who successfully opted to run for re-election this past November.
McMurray pointed out that in the course of the latest election, nobody stepped forward to challenge those who were looking to be re-nominated; but, at the same point in time, it’s a tough job and not everybody is able to do it.
However, he shared that there is an individual who has stepped forward, that is highly qualified and would do a great job as part of the council.
With “city council vacancy” having been approved as an agenda addition that night, McMurray provided copies of Jeff Coon’s application for consideration of appointment to the council, as well as some other background information on the candidate.
Coon, who has a bachelor’s degree in business marketing from Northern Michigan University, retired in 2017 from Honeywell – a Fortune 100 Company – as a regional general manager.
He attended both the University of Southern California and University of Michigan (U of M) Executive Education Programs as part of his tenure at Honeywell, and also conducted a number of U of M Mott Children’s Hospital fundraising events on behalf of the corporation.
Coon has been visiting the local community since he was child and, upon becoming a permanent resident six years ago, he spent some time serving on Tawas City’s Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA).
Married to his wife, Debbie, they have two sons and three grandchildren.
McMurray said that he knows Coon personally to be an independent and critical thinker, with great people and communication skills, “and I view him to be a great addition to this council.”
As part of his recent dialogue with some of the other representatives, McMurray said there had been some discussion on whether they should delay moving this nomination forward.
While he respects that dialogue, he said he thinks that they need to press on and make this happen.
McMurray noted that Coon is a strong candidate and, as such, he moved to nominate him to the open city council position, which was supported by Councilman Dave Lesinski.
Councilman Ed Nagy said it was unfortunate that there weren’t more people who showed interest during the latest election.
With the council having a 30-day time line to fill any vacancy, he said he would like to recommend that they consider not moving forward yet on Coon’s application, until a notice is put in the local newspaper.
While a notification was on the city’s website, Nagy maintained that having this in the newspaper would inform the residents/electors that there is a vacancy, and it would be another opportunity for officials to encourage people to apply; thus, potentially giving them more of a pool from which to make a selection.
“It would be a matter of transparency,” he added, saying that he thinks whatever they can do to encourage people to participate in their government, the better.
While the lone applicant may have an impressive background, Nagy reiterated that he would like to see a notice in the local paper. “If not, I’m ready to go ahead,” he went on, but if they could do so, he would like to take this route.
Councilman Mike Russo shared that he favored more of a “bird in the hand” approach, as they have a qualified candidate. And in reference to transparency, he pointed out that they just went through an entire election cycle and nobody outside of the current membership showed interest.
He added that he would hate to miss out on what will likely be the only candidate the council is going to realize.
Lesinski concurred, also noting that there are a number of vacancies on other city boards.
He added that anybody who read the latest newspaper and saw what happened at the council’s prior meeting, would know that there was going to be a vacancy.
“And let’s face it, the next meeting is in two weeks,” he continued, saying that they have to move on making an appointment anyway.
“And I’d hate to lose somebody with this caliber,” he commented, of Coon.
Councilman Chuck Klenow agreed with Lesinski and Russo, and reiterated that nobody else stepped up during the last election. “So I’m good with going with this candidate.”
Nagy referred to the situation as a catch-22, suggesting, “And maybe the next time we have a vacancy, we can do it a little bit differently.”
Masich echoed the sentiments of Russo, Klenow and Lesinski, saying that there are a number of vacancies on the city’s other boards and commissions that have existed for quite some time, and for which they have not been able to get many people to step forward.
So she said she was excited that somebody has, in fact, stepped up – especially a person with such great credentials.
When it came time for roll call on the motion, Coon’s appointment was approved in a 6-0 vote.
Those interested in filling a vacancy or learning more about joining one of the various groups, can find additional information on the city website at tawascity.org, by stopping into Tawas City Hall at 550 W. Lake St. (US-23) or by contacting staff at 989-362-8688.
In other appointment action, Horning provided a list of board, commission and authority positions which the council and city manager hold, that may be reappointed each year. In accordance with the city’s charter and code of ordinances, the appointments are made by the mayor with approval by the council.
In another unanimous vote, the council gave its blessing on McMurray’s recommendations for the following individuals to serving on the various boards/commissions/authorities in 2023:
- Planning Commission Council Representative: Masich.
- ZBA Council Representative: Klenow.
- E-911 Advisory Board City Representatives: McMurray, with Tawas City Police Department (TCPD) Chief Matthew Klosowski-Lorenz as the alternate.
- Huron Shore Regional Utility Authority City Representatives: Cook (who has volunteered to remain on the authority), with Department of Public Works Director Gus Oliver as the alternate.
- Tawas Utilities Authority Council Appointees: Lesinski and Russo, with Horning as the alternate.
- TCPD Committee Members: McMurray, Masich and Horning.
- Invoice Review Committee Members: Nagy and Klenow.
As the meeting concluded, Klenow said that with a good group of council members, as well as a new mayor and mayor pro tem in place, he thinks that they’re off to a great start in 2023.