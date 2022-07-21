NEW HIRES

NEW HIRES – Amy Clouse, left, was hired as the new principal at Clara Bolen Elementary and Nick Popoff, right, was hired as a middle school science teacher by the Tawas Area Schools Board of Education at its July 11 meeting. 

 Photos by Tim Hissong

TAWAS CITY – At the regular meeting of the Tawas Area Schools (TAS) Board of Education held on July 11, the Board voted 6-0 to hire Amy Clouse to fill the position of principal at Clara Bolen Elementary School. 

According to TAS Superintendent John Klinger, Clouse was selected as the top candidate for the post, with 13 years of experience in education, a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education and Mathematics from Central Michigan University, and a Master of Arts degree in Elementary and Secondary Administration from Saginaw Valley State University. 

