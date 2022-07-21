TAWAS CITY – At the regular meeting of the Tawas Area Schools (TAS) Board of Education held on July 11, the Board voted 6-0 to hire Amy Clouse to fill the position of principal at Clara Bolen Elementary School.
According to TAS Superintendent John Klinger, Clouse was selected as the top candidate for the post, with 13 years of experience in education, a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education and Mathematics from Central Michigan University, and a Master of Arts degree in Elementary and Secondary Administration from Saginaw Valley State University.
Klinger also cited Clouse’s experience in classroom teaching, as well as being a Title I interventionist, developing building schedules, serving as a literacy coach, curriculum director, school improvement team leader, and pupil accounting.
Clouse, who was present at the meeting, said that she was “excited to be back home,” having graduated from Tawas Area High School 20 years ago. She added that she looked forward to bringing her two daughters into the school district as well.
At the same meeting, Nick Popoff was hired as Middle School Science teacher. Klinger said that Popoff was a CMU graduate with degrees in Elementary Education and Integrated Science, and had been working in the Perry School District after a stint in the private sector. Popoff was also in attendance at the meeting, and said that he was “excited to get back into teaching.”
In other matters before the Board:
• Upon the recommendation of Transportation/Maintenance Supervisor Brandon Lichota, David Ferguson was hired to fill the bus driver vacancy created when Brenda Toska retired.
• Unanimously approved entering into a five-year agreement with the auditing firm of Stephenson and Company, P.C. Trustee Michael Butzin asked about the bidding process for that agreement, and Klinger replied that since the District already had a “great relationship” with the firm, no solicitation of other bids was required. Trustee Shannon Klenow noted a similar arrangement with the District’s law firm.
During Klinger’s legislative report, he noted that recently-passed HB 4375 allows retirees to return to work nine months after retirement and simultaneously draw their pension. After Klinger commented on the potential positive aspects of the new law for the District, retired teacher and current Trustee Tracee Behnke-Lentz generated a moment of levity by saying, “…but I’m not coming back.”