TAWAS CITY – Students at Clara Bolen Elementary in Tawas City were asked to collect new and gently used shoes during January to help children in a refuge camp half a world away.
Called “Operation Shoes 4 Kids,” the idea for the project began months earlier when David Kennedy, a U.S. Army officer, contacted his aunt, Carol Kushion of East Tawas, a retired school choral music director at Cadillac who did some substitute teaching at Tawas Area Schools, about a problem he was noticing at a nearby refugee camp in Syria.
Kennedy, who is stationed at an Army base in Syria, noticed that many children at the refugee camp were shoeless. He is working with thousands of displaced refugees in Syria, specifically women and children, due to the country’s continued civil war.
“David contacted me about possibly helping to provide refugee children with shoes, as many are without shoes and Syria can reach temperatures as low as Michigan in the winter,” said Kushion. “I contacted Clara Bolen teacher, Nichole Plank, and she steamrollered a three-week shoe drive!”
Several collection boxes were spread around the school and the children were tasked with collecting 100 pairs of shoes. By the end of the drive, however, the children had collected slightly more than 200 pairs of shoes.
The Tawas Area Schools Parent-Teacher Organization provided funds to ship the shoes across the globe to the Army base in Syria. Anonymous donors kicked in additional funding as well.
Packed in U.S. Postal Service Priority Mail mailing boxes, the shoes are on their way directly to Captain Kennedy at the Army base in Syria. It could take a month to reach the Army base.