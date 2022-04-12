TAWAS CITY – Members of the Tawas City Council, during their March 21 meeting, circled back to an item they have been discussing periodically over the last several months.
At the request of Councilman Ed Nagy, who also raised this topic in past meetings, electronic participation of the council was included on the agenda when they met on Dec. 6, 2021. They had a long conversation about remote meeting attendance but eventually tabled the issue so that they could do more research, while also awaiting a possible new decision from the state regarding the Open Meetings Act (OMA).
City Manager Annge Horning – at the council’s latest gathering this past week – reminded officials that in December, they received an excerpt from the OMA, information from the Michigan Municipal League and copies of resolutions from other municipalities that allow remote meeting attendance. “Due to proposed legislation that would change the [OMA], the Council took action to postpone this agenda item to March 31, 2022,” she stated.
Since then, Michigan Attorney General (AG) Dana Nessel released an opinion on Feb. 4 regarding the OMA, in coordination with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Rehabilitation Act. Horning provided this and encouraged the council to review it, but she also highlighted what she thought were some key takeaways from the opinion. She shared information published by the Library of Michigan regarding the OMA and remote participation, as well, for which she also cited key takeaways.
There was a lot to digest but Horning said the bottom line is it’s the AG’s opinion that public bodies have to meet in person, in a physical, public place. “And online does not accommodate that.”
However, when tying the ADA into it, Horning said Nessel felt it was appropriate that although it wouldn’t be required, they could offer electronic participation for people who meet the definition of a qualified disability, in addition to those who are actively serving in the military – which was a requirement before.
While the Library of Michigan information was specific to libraries, Horning noted that it fell under the same rules as public boards. They had the same summary, too, that remote attendance is a reasonable accommodation under the ADA, with a qualified disability, but it’s not a requirement.
She offered to give all of the documents to the city attorney to review, if the council so desired, but she thought it best to wait until the talks that night to see how they wanted to move forward on this.
“Well I, for one, am totally opposed to it,” said Councilman David Lesinski.
When someone is elected to be a council person or mayor, he said they belong in town where people can reach them. “It’s not a phone call, it’s not over the computer. It’s not leaving here. You’re part of a board that governs the city. You belong here in person where people can contact you, talk to you.”
If a representative is away from the city for a few months, he said they don’t have a feeling of what’s going on in the community. “You can say you do, but you don’t.”
Lesinski contends that in someone’s absence, they could hear or read about things taking place in the municipality, “but you need to be part of it. I would never support anything remote, ever.”
Based on his understanding of the documents, Nagy said he doesn’t think it’s allowed. Although, he would like to have seen a method in which it could be done, on a very limited basis, such as two times a year. “And part of that is, we all do take vacations or what have you. But with the electronic technology today, we can stay in touch with that. But it’s not going to work.”
Councilwoman Jackie Masich agreed with Lesinski. She said she believes there’s a process in place, and she has not been shown any reason why they should change that process. In the multiple discussions they’ve had on this, there’s not been a conversation regarding a specific circumstance as to why someone thought they should be allowed to be remote.
She said she wouldn’t imagine that the council is looking at trying to do it simply because someone wants to meet remote one day.
“It would have to be a specific reason, and I haven’t even heard a reason.”
Potential exceptions for those who meet the definition of a qualified disability under the ADA, and military personnel, are two areas Mayor Pro Tem Brian McMurray found noteworthy. He said he thinks the question would be, then, how the council wants to address that and maybe incorporate it into their practices.
Councilman Charles Klenow referenced his particular situation where, due to heath issues, he missed a few meetings. He said he spent most of that time in the hospital and could have just as easily participated because he had his electronic device with him. “But I couldn’t. And that’s the other thing; I understand that maybe some of these things, we could have bona fide reasons.”
He said he hadn’t delved into the ADA’s definition of what all the specific maladies are that a person can have, before being considered disabled. “But I would have liked to have been able to attend those meetings.”
Klenow said the other part of this, based on his interpretation, is that it’s applicable not only to those on specific boards and commissions, but also to the general public. So, if a member of the public says they are disabled and requests an electronic meeting, “then we have to provide that.”
If this is the case, he asked whether the council has to wait for an individual to come to that or, since the city has the equipment, if there should be something along the lines of a livestream for every meeting, to capture those people who would like to just “Zoom in.”
“I sort of agree,” said Lesinski. But he understood the AG’s opinion to mean that, “as long as we made it accessible for them to come in, we didn’t have to.”
Klenow said he knows they’re accessible and can accommodate that, from the standpoint that Tawas City Hall has wheelchair ramps, doors with sufficient widths and so on. “But are there things that we’re missing?”
According to the law, Horning said that if somebody who is hearing impaired, for example, advises they’re going to attend a meeting, they would notify the city in advance. Accommodations would then be made, such as in the form of headphones or bringing in an interpreter. “And that would be true with any disability; that we’re required to do that.”
Klenow wondered why they wouldn’t be proactive in trying to anticipate that they may have a meeting attendee with a disability. “We have to wait for a request from them?”
Horning said that was correct, especially with smaller governmental units. It’s not cost-effective to pay somebody who does American Sign Language, for example, to stay there just in case somebody walks in. “So they have to notify us in advance. Same with a language interpreter, too.”
Mayor Ken Cook said that having remote meeting capabilities is an advantage although, by law, a council member can’t officially vote on items using this format.
(This is not to be confused with what transpired for a period of time during the pandemic, where governing bodies could cast virtual votes. As reported, electronic meetings were held in accordance with the governor and the state health department’s recommendations designed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, as well as Executive Order 2020-15, declaring that public bodies subject to the OMA can use telephone or video conferencing technology to meet and conduct business. In fact, this is what some entities were required to do, given the mandates limiting the number of people allowed to gather).
As an example, Cook said that when McMurray was out of town recently, he wasn’t able to participate in meetings. But he could log in, watch what was going on and keep up with what the council was doing in his absence, even though he couldn’t vote on agenda items. “So this is an advantage to him.”
Cook noted that he wasn’t saying they should offer remote access as an alternative to in-presence access, but that the ability to offer it would allow everybody to keep up.
McMurray said it’s possible that some of these things could change at the state level in the future, “but we’re not there yet.”
The talks then ended, and no action was taken.
When they went over this in December, Nagy said he asked for the discussion because the council has used this process, but they don’t have anything in writing on how it should be done. So, since the council chambers are outfitted with the technology for virtual meetings, they should decide if they need a policy/procedure in place for when a member is away but still wants to be involved.
Due to the circumstances at that time, and the Iosco County Board of Commissioners having passed a countywide state of emergency through the end of the year, the council could have met electronically without a specific reason, until Dec. 31, 2021.
“So that’s what we’ve been operating under right now,” Horning said. They could meet remotely if there were a situation where someone wanted to participate but couldn’t be there in person.
Based on how the law is written, they couldn’t all take part electronically in meetings, after Dec. 31, 2021 – with the exception of those in the military – unless another state of emergency was issued and the law was amended.
Lesinski wasn’t in favor of the idea, and said he thinks it’s an abused situation. “It’s this small politics, but I’m afraid I’ve seen other communities use it for people to go away for the winter. I don’t buy it.”
Similar to his recent comments regarding council representatives, “If there’s a problem in town, you belong in town,” he remarked. That’s not to say somebody can’t go away for a while, but he doesn’t think they should be able to leave for three or four months in the winter and continue participating.
“I don’t support that in any way, shape or form, unless you’re going to put down that you’re going to miss two meetings and that’s it,” Lesinski said. However, if a person is legitimately sick and has the capacity to work with the council through that, maybe it’s a different situation, he said. “But it should be a one-on-one situation. I don’t want it for vacation, I don’t want it for people leaving town and I just don’t buy it for anything.”
Nagy agreed that somebody could take advantage, and that missing a few months of meetings in person would be an abuse in his mind. But because of the technology the city has, he said he thinks the council should consider it. “But it would not be three or four months or something like that.”
Horning explained to this reporter that the camera setup in the council chambers started pre-Covid. It was part of the technology upgrades the council wanted, which the city started working on in February 2018. The computers and TV screens came first, in both the council chambers and conference room of Tawas City Hall. The camera and microphone that were ordered later, weren’t connected until recently. “The Council wanted it for online training/conferences and for people who may not be able to attend a meeting in person but whom we still wanted to participate.”
Horning said she believes that one of the first times this came up, is when Foth Infrastructure & Environment was hired to perform work related to the pier rehabilitation at Tawas City Shoreline Park. The city had to pay for the representatives to travel from Wisconsin, but they would have been willing to join electronically if there was the technology to do so.
Horning said it was just her guess, but because this all began pre-Covid and electronic council meetings weren’t even a discussion, she doesn’t think it was ever expected or intended to be used for members who weren’t able to attend in person. Similarly, the meetings are not livestreamed and she doesn’t believe that was ever the council’s desire when this all started; however, there are five current members who were not on the council when this began, so things could certainly change.
Horning said they did create a Zoom link and gave McMurray access when he was gone, which was also done for Klenow and Councilman Mike Russo ahead of a joint meeting among the council and other public bodies. “None of them participated in the meetings but just observed.”
“I think it’s important that we stay abreast of current technology and improve as technology allows us to. I would also agree that, where we can, we should be present at meetings,” McMurray said in December. “But to move into sort of this hybrid mode where we have maybe a person or two people that are absent from a meeting, and whether or not they have the ability to vote if they’re physically not here, is certainly an issue.”
He said he would be in support of it on a limited basis, and for a small duration of time, but not for a stopgap where it’s easy for somebody to not show up at a meeting and stay home.
He added that the potential value of the technology, if used at all of the council meetings, could provide more citizens access. It would allow them to stay home to see what’s going on and participate at that level, even if the full council is there in person.
Masich concurred, saying that’s what she would think, if the technology exists and there may be something that eventually gets incorporated into the OMA. But she wasn’t comfortable with the council trying to supercede the OMA and make their own choices.
Russo said he felt it should be an exceptional use, if they were to adopt something like that. “Because I think the expectation is if you’re on the council, you need to be here in the council chambers as much as possible. There are extenuating circumstances, but I would agree with Dave in that regard.”
Horning said that participation is one thing. Allowing electronic access for council members to hear what’s going on and maybe take part in the discussions, but not be counted in the quorum and not be able to vote, is a whole other subject they can discuss.
She recited the Foth example as one reason why city hall has a camera and allows that access. It gives contractors and the like an opportunity to call in from out of state. “That way, we don’t have to pay for them to travel here.” This could be used for an attorney coming in, as well, or even when auditors give their annual presentation.
Horning noted that this is one of the benefits of the technology, which could also be utilized by a council member who is out of town. They could call in, hear the discussion and share their thoughts on it, but not be counted in the quorum and not vote.
She said that she personally doesn’t have an issue with that, and she’d like to get the council’s thoughts on it, “but those are two very different things.”
McMurray said he liked the approach of being allowed to listen in and participate to some level, but to not cast a vote.
Nagy felt strongly that they should do something, and said that he wants to have it in writing. He moved to table the matter until May since they didn’t know at that point what the state may be doing, and the council would also have more time to conduct additional research. “But we want to do it or not do it; one of the two.”
The motion passed 6-1, with Masich opposed.