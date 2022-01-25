OSCODA – From the perspective of the Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association (MAMA), things are moving full-speed ahead with the Oscoda spaceport endeavor, and MAMA is in the final steps of securing the funding for the licensing process.
This is according to the association’s executive director, Gavin Brown, who provided an update during the Jan. 20 meeting of the Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport Authority (OWAA). It was held at the Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport (OWA) and was also available to view online, with Brown participating virtually via Zoom.
He explained that part of the process involves showing that MAMA has an official engagement with OWA. For this, a letter was to be sent to OWAA by Troy Cumings, executive partner in the Warner Norcross + Judd firm.
Brown said that some of the airport parcels are owned by Oscoda Township and others by OWAA. “We just want to make sure we cover that in the letter, to show the FAA [Federal Aviation Administration] that we’re engaging with everyone.”
As for the parcels they will be exploring, he said he believes this would entail a lease and, in order to fit into the master plan, it would be a 20-year agreement.
While the buildings which would be utilized are not yet determined, Brown noted that MAMA is working very closely with those from Kalitta Air to see how much they can use the companies and assets which are there now. “Because we want to make sure we enhance the relationship with the existing business – and, as we grow out, that we actually have the proper authority to do so.”
He told OWAA members that they should get the letter from Cumings next week. As soon as OWAA gives the OK, the licensing process through the FAA’s Office of Commercial Space Transportation (AST) can begin, which will take about 18 months.
“That will bring quite a bit of good attention to the airport,” Brown said, adding that one of the things they’re working on involves hypersonic technologies and missions, both commercial and military.
“I will tell you, I think the military is getting the bulk of the press on this, with China and Russia. And you’re finding out that the U.S. military is lagging in testing. We are making relationships with the Air Force research lab and others, for bringing technology into our project,” Brown advised.
“And what I mean by that is basically, as you may know already, horizontal launch – you get up to hypersonic speed. So that’s natural,” he elaborated. But the inclusion to bring the commercial companies and the government with the horizontal relationship that MAMA will be generating, will create a number of jobs in the area, and he’d like to see that expand out to Space Force and other government agencies.
“So we are very aggressive; you’re going to hear some of that in the news,” he said, noting that there was a recent press release issued about MAMA’s hypersonic proposal, which is getting a lot of international attention.
He said the reason he thinks that is, is because along with the low Earth orbit (LEO) space program that they’re working to bring to the Oscoda region, they’re going to play a pivotal role in the technologies which will enhance their ability to utilize materials, sensors, cooling systems and more for hypersonic travel.
There is a point-to-point hypersonic initiative, and having the only one in Michigan would heighten that point-to-point connectivity to the project itself, Brown continued. He said he believes this is approximately seven to 10 years out. “But that initiative is to connect hypersonic commercial flight, from point to point. That being in Oscoda, would mean it would bring a commercial element for hypersonic travel.”
He pointed out that these are things which are ongoing and progressing quickly. He looks forward to this starting as fast as possible but the letter itself, with the agreement, is basically stating that MAMA would have the ability to work with OWAA to map out any structures and/or use of the airport for the horizontal launch.
As this moves forward, another part of the process will include FAA and AST staff touring the facility in Oscoda.
“We will start immediately, as well, on community engagement because it’s very important,” Brown went on. “I think we’ve been proactive in that, but it’ll ramp up and we look forward to that. Because I think what people will find, is that this is an engagement that’s mutually beneficial for everyone.”
So, MAMA will be looking at how to work with those from Kalitta Air, the OWAA representatives and the citizens of Oscoda.
“I do think what you’re going to see is an uptick in economic activity at the [township] and the surrounding environment, such as either commercial or real estate, and redevelopment coming back into the area,” he shared.
He also made mention of revitalizing a lot of the assets which may have gone away when the Wurtsmith Air Force Base closed.
As soon as the letter is signed, Brown said MAMA will submit the start of the application process, and will also set up meetings – if not quarterly, then ad hoc – to engage the community and ensure they understand everything that’s being done.
Brown said he has been talking to some folks, as well, about exploring such interesting developments as liquid oxygen production. One of their thoughts, as they bring these new, “green” technologies in for launching, is also what the ancillary benefits will be of their presence there.
While referencing hospitals being overrun with COVID-19, Brown said there is a shortage of liquid oxygen for both commercial and medical applications.
“These are the things that we actually will be benefitting the community by,” he said. Not just what they’re doing in space and bringing the connectivity of 5G and other products that people are looking at, but how to help the community.
Education is another area and when it comes to the home schooling which has resulted from the pandemic, for example, “We’re hearing up to 40 percent of children, K-12, do not have connectivity,” Brown said. “So when they’re not in class, they don’t have that connectivity to remain in the educational process.”
Therefore, he remarked that he’s anxious to get started, and that MAMA has been in constant contact with the FAA’s AST. “They’ve been very good. The AST office has also been communicating with the various consultants MAMA will be bringing on.
“So you’re going to see some, what I would say, good diversity in the consultants that we’re bringing forward,” Brown said, adding that MAMA feels that what they bring to the community should be something that’s representative of the community.
For instance, “there’s women-owned companies that we’re bringing into the fold that, quite frankly, have not had the opportunities in space – and we want them to with our project,” he said. “They have the experience but now we want them to be leaders, as well. So Oscoda will also be, in this licensing process, an example of how the diversity of talent can actually move a project forward. And we’re going to be very proud to be part of that.”
Brown said he thinks that what everyone involved has to do, is look at how those who represent them legally can work together in a matter at the speed of business. “And so as that moves forward, 18 months is very aggressive in the FAA’s eyes, but I’ve been assured it’s doable. It’s only doable, though, if we collaborate and work together and we’re transparent.”
As far as adding spaceports, Brown said the FAA is in favor of this. “I will tell you that as I travel the world now, they’re including Oscoda in their presentations of spaceports, which is excellent. Because they officially recognized it.”
He again stressed that this will be about more than just the launches, saying, “I plan to build an ecosystem. An ecosystem of talent and capabilities that employs people and houses people; that develops the commercial, in line with the community’s expectations.”
Contingent on getting through the legal documentation, the plan is to officially file this no later than next month, he went on. “And really that is basically saying, yes, the airport itself looks forward to being a spaceport and has an agreement with MAMA.”
Brown said the investment is all commercial at this point, which is good. While others have sought state or federal resources to finance everything, MAMA is bringing in quite a bit of private money for which they will be seeking matching dollars, at both the state and federal level.
“Because I think it’s important that we lead this through commercial, so that we can bring those commercial entities forward with the ancillary benefits to the feds,” Brown explained.
He said he believes the state is going to be very well represented also, not only in what MAMA does, but in all the benefits which will be brought to the area, as well as the entire state.
OWAA Member Rob Huebel asked what the next step will be, once the funding and licensing comes together.
Brown said that after 18 months, they can actually start naming the hard assets they have to put on the ground. One that he wants to see is a liquid oxygen facility, which is why he wants to look at all the land – not just necessarily on the airfield, but also associated with it.
With all due respect to other spaceports, he added that a lot of them aren’t economically feasible because they just thought, ‘if we build it and get the license they will come.’ “I’m not thinking that way. I’m thinking, how do we bring value? Value that, to the customer, would be something like a liquid oxygen facility, so we don’t have to truck it in and it’s going to be available,” he said.
“But to answer your question directly,” he told Huebel, “once we get that license, expect a very aggressive build out of any of the hard resources we need, which you’ll be fully aware of before we ever put a shovel into the ground.”
OWAA Member Mike Munson sought confirmation on whether Brown is looking to build a brick and mortar facility to, say, manufacture the liquid oxygen.
Brown confirmed this, saying he thinks that may be one of the value oriented pieces to the program. “Because right now what’s happening is, if you look at certain spaceports, they have to truck it in for launch. And quite frankly, it’s very expensive.”
He reiterated that such a facility would be of benefit to the hospitals in the area right now, since liquid oxygen is at a premium and they don’t have enough.
Munson likened this to buying a fancy car and then putting a GPS unit in it – it’s something extra that would not necessarily be needed for this spaceport, but it can be used for other things.
“You’re absolutely right,” said Brown. “And those benefits are going to be directly to the community, in education, industry, as well as medical.”
“I believe you identified the cost in the application before, but can you tell me that again?” asked Oscoda Township Supervisor and OWAA Member Ann Richards, who said she thought it was in the $2 million range.
Brown said it is and that what he’s doing, which is different that all the other spaceports, is not just the licensing which he’s incorporating that $2 million. He’s also incorporating how to build the business phase parallel, not separate. So as they progress with the licensing portion, there are going to be some tenants who actually want to move in prior to that, because some of the activity MAMA will have will not need a license, but will be associated with the horizontal program.
As previously reported, it was announced in Feb. 2020 that MAMA’s Michigan Launch Initiative (MLI) site-selection process/feasibility study had resulted in OWA being named the top candidate in Michigan for horizontal launches of LEO satellites.
Brown has explained that the main focus of the MLI is on LEO and medium Earth orbit satellites, and that large rockets won’t be launched in Oscoda. LEO satellites are used for a range of services, such as voice and data communications, global Internet access, autonomous vehicle network and weather monitoring.
It was also in 2020 when Marquette was named as the state’s vertical space launch site. Last January, MAMA selected Chippewa County for the command and control center – and the third and final site in the MLI undertaking.
According to MAMA, the MLI is a public-private partnership which is expected to bring an estimated 40,000 new jobs and solidify the state’s place as a premier commercial aerospace destination.
The command and control center will support both launch sites and provide classified and unclassified capabilities for the Department of Defense (DoD) and commercial space organizations. It will manage satellite operations once rockets carrying small and mid-sized satellites are launched from the horizontal and vertical sites into LEO. It also will manage research and development for high-speed suborbital flights.
MAMA says that the DoD plans to add 17,000 LEO satellites over the next decade – a significant increase over the current 1,200 satellite. Michigan’s new launch sites will help meet this demand, while providing a multibillion dollar impact on the state’s economy.