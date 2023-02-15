CHARGES DROPPED

Mike Mooney

 Courtesy photo

TAWAS CITY – Michael Alan Mooney, 65, East Tawas, was facing two counts of homicide–solicitation of murder. But following the death of a key witness, the felony charges – which are punishable by up to life in prison, if convicted – were recently dropped against the local business owner and East Tawas City Councilman.

As outlined in a court order, filed on Feb. 1 at the Iosco County Courthouse in Tawas City, the case against Mooney was dismissed without prejudice; in other words, it’s possible for the charges to be re-filed and the case brought back to court in the future.

