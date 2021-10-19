TAWAS CITY – As announced by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), the Lake State Railroad will be replacing its crossing on M-55, just west of US-23 in Tawas City.
The project – set to commence on Monday, Oct. 25 – will include new pavement on both sides of the crossing. The estimated end date of the work is Monday, Nov. 8.
According to MDOT representatives, this project will require a detour for all traffic on German Street, Oak Street and US-23. All Ascension St. Joseph Hospital traffic should follow the detour route.
As for the safety benefits, those from MDOT note that the project will provide drivers with a smoother ride at the crossing, and that the work also includes new pavement markings.
For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive at mdotjboss.state.mi.us/MiDrive/map?constZone=true&incidents=true&lat=44.27318922128692&lon=-83.51232285128978&zoom=14.