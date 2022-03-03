TAWAS CITY – Bogey’s Indoor Golf officially opened for business in Tawas City on Feb. 11 and, to mark the occasion, the Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) held a ribbon cutting at the venue on Feb. 16.
Also to celebrate the grand opening week, the golf center offered various discounts and contests, from Feb. 11-20.
Owner Paul Vainer – who is also the Tawas Area Schools Varsity Golf coach – says he is excited to bring this year-round golf experience to the Tawas area.
According to those from TACC, Bogey’s Indoor Golf has two commercial golf simulators which use TrackMan technology. Golf clubs are available for juniors, women, men and lefties. Reservations are suggested, but not required.
Bogey’s currently serves light snacks, such as bagged chips, beef jerky and candy, with plans to serve alcoholic beverages in the future.
The golf facility is located at 1131 W. Lake St. (US-23), and is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, call 305-6212 or go to www.bogeystawas.com.
As previously reported in this publication, it was during their December 2021 meeting when the Tawas City Planning Commission approved Vainer’s zoning permit request to establish Bogey’s Indoor Golf in the city’s B-1 Local Business District.
He stated that the center offers a premium, year-round golf experience, and that the simulators will allow customers to virtually practice and play some of the best golf courses in the world without leaving their hometown.
Vainer, an ardent golfer himself, shared that the business will target both avid and casual golfers who are looking for another way to enjoy a night out with friends.
“A major part of my motivation to even look into this business is for the varsity golf team,” he also pointed out, noting that they can’t really practice for the 4-5 months leading up to the start of their season in the spring. “The town supports the varsity golf team, and this will be a critical component of their ability to grow and compete.”