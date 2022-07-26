FATHER AND DAUGHTE

FATHER AND DAUGHTER — Kelly Mammel, 40, of Kihei, Hawaii and her father Jay Mammel, 71, of East Tawas (canoe no. 29), seen here running the streets of Grayling at the start of Sunday's Spike's Challenge in Grayling, are set to compete in their first ever Consumers Energy AuSable River Canoe Marathon this weekend.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

EAST TAWAS — The last few months have been interesting to say the least for Jay Mammel and his daughter Kelly Mammel. The duo went from merely talking about getting into canoe racing to jumping right into it. They’ve taken every challenge that’s come their way too and are ready to take on their biggest task yet, when they compete in the Consumers Energy AuSable River Canoe Marathon this weekend.

“I’ve never worked so hard at something in my life,” Jay Mammel said. “Sometimes it is overwhelming.”

