EAST TAWAS — The last few months have been interesting to say the least for Jay Mammel and his daughter Kelly Mammel. The duo went from merely talking about getting into canoe racing to jumping right into it. They’ve taken every challenge that’s come their way too and are ready to take on their biggest task yet, when they compete in the Consumers Energy AuSable River Canoe Marathon this weekend.
“I’ve never worked so hard at something in my life,” Jay Mammel said. “Sometimes it is overwhelming.”
To make things more complicated for the two, Jay Mammel, 71, lives six months in Hawaii and six months in East Tawas. Kelly Mammel, 40, is a full-time resident of Kihei, Hawaii, on the island of Maui.
“My dad started thinking about it a couple years ago and I started watching videos with him about it and it looked like something fun to do,” Kelly Mammel said. “This year I was able to get the time off of work. We got our boat on the third of June and that was really when we started practicing for the first time. I’ve been learning (about canoe racing) because I’ve always been more of a surfer.”
While this weekend’s marathon will be the first time the two have entered the race, they are certainly familiar with the event. A family member has owned a cabin on the AuSable River near Luzerne since the early 70’s. They annually watched paddlers go by during the marathon; something they’ll be doing themselves in a few days.
“We have trained 120 to 125 hours, so we have given it a full commitment,” Jay Mammel said. “We thought this would be something of a challenge for us. I didn’t realize how big of a challenge it would be, everything from nutrition to feeders and river paddling is totally different than ocean paddling because of all the obstacles and twists and turns. It has been fun, we did the Curley Memorial Race (July 16) and the Spike’s Challenge (July 24). That was the first time we had to run half a mile, jump in the water and paddle off and try to avoid colliding with dozens of other boats.”
They’ve been quick studies in the sport too. After finishing in third place out of four canoes in the Expert II Division at the Curley, they were able to take first out of five teams in their class in at the Spike’s Challenge.
“It was our first attempt at the Spike’s and our second race ever, so I as pretty nervous, especially for the start running down the road and jumping into the river with our boat,” Kelly Mammel said. “I didn’t know how we would do in the narrow turns at the top with all the paddlers around, but we hung in there and didn’t flip, a huge plus. It was exciting to be in the river with so many other racers. They helped motivate us to paddle our hardest.
It felt amazing how much faster it felt paddling down the river when trying to stay with paddlers ahead of you,” she added. “We were able to pass a few boats which built our confidence up. Hearing cheers from people along the river kept our energy and spirits high and motivated us to give it our all. The race was a great learning experience for us.”
It has already been a great experience for the Mammels, and they haven’t even been to the biggest race of them all yet.
“My daughter likes it, she says she is going to miss this when she goes back to Maui,” Jay Mammel said.
And as for himself and if he plans on keeping his hand in canoe racing in the future?
“I’m going to have to wait until the dust settles, it is so hard to see beyond this week,” he said. “It is so intense.”
The racing bug has certainly taken hold of Kelly Mammel however.
“I’ve met so many great people and they have taught us so much and have been so helpful, it has been amazing,” she said. “This is something special. I was able to do this with my dad and hopefully I can get the rest of the family into it. I would love to come back every summer and try it again if I can.”