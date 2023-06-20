EAST TAWAS – Those from the Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) say they are excited to announce Frank and Diane Brewer as the grand marshals of the 2023 Independence Day parade.
“The Brewers were nominated and chosen because of their dedication and hard work they have put into the Tawas Area community. We are honored to have them assist in leading the parade,” states TACC Executive Director Samantha Duvall.
The Brewers, each of whom graduated from Tawas Area High School, are lifelong residents of the local area.
Along with numerous years of community involvement to their credit, the couple also has an enduring union, and will be celebrating 50 years of marriage in 2024.
They have two children together, Rebecca and Warren, as well as three grandchildren and one great grandchild.
TACC representatives say that since 1992, the Brewers have had a major downtown presence. The pair have owned the Brew Krew store on the second block of Newman Street in East Tawas for more than 30 years. And they aren’t just the owners, they are the full-time employees of the store – along with their dog, Piper.
In addition to being small business owners, the Brewers contribute much of their time to numerous organizations in the area.
Together, they have been part of the Tawas Bay Players for nearly four decades. They have also been active members of the Grace Lutheran Church, serving on many committees within the church. They are both supporters of the TACC and the East Tawas Business Association, as well, and have been for many years.
In the past, Diane served as a Worthy Advisor for the Rainbow Girls, and was a member of the American Business Women’s Association.
Additionally, she currently serves as treasurer of the Baldwin Township Downtown Development Authority, and has coordinated the annual Christmas parade and tree lighting celebration in downtown East Tawas for several years.
Frank previously worked for Tawas Tool/Star Cutter, where he retired after attaining a commendable 46 years with the company.
He was also a Tawas Area Lions Club member for many years, and was the chairman of the annual Easter egg hunt for more than 10 years.
Currently, Frank is vice chairman of the Iosco County Road Commission.
In their spare time, the couple say that they enjoy walking on the beach with Piper, bike riding and doing anything in the yard and outdoors – especially boating and fishing.
“We are so proud to live in the Tawas Area and love helping with different organizations that support the area,” the Brewers expressed, when asked what they enjoy most about the community.
They add that it takes a town to raise a child, and that being involved in the community has given them great pleasure.
“Tawas Area is such a beautiful place to live and you can see why we have been selected many times as one of the best vacation areas in Michigan and the Northeast,” the couple continued. “When we live by the water, why would we want to live anywhere else?”
According to the TACC, the 2023 Independence Day parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4. It will follow the same route as in past years, starting from the corner of Newman and Lincoln streets, and traveling through East Tawas into Tawas City. It will end on the corner of US-23 and Whittemore Street.
As for the remaining Fourth of July festivities that the TACC has in the works this year, along with the events being planned in other communities throughout Iosco County, a full preview story will be shared in next week’s edition of this publication.