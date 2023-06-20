GRAND MARSHALS

GRAND MARSHALS – Diane, left, and Frank Brewer – seen above with their dog Piper – have been announced by the Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce as the 2023 Independence Day parade grand marshals.

 Courtesy photo

EAST TAWAS – Those from the Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) say they are excited to announce Frank and Diane Brewer as the grand marshals of the 2023 Independence Day parade.

“The Brewers were nominated and chosen because of their dedication and hard work they have put into the Tawas Area community. We are honored to have them assist in leading the parade,” states TACC Executive Director Samantha Duvall.

Tags