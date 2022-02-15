Looking for another airport manager, the Oscoda Wurtsmith Airport Authority (OWAA) interviewed Commander James Downes for the airport manager position.
The interview took place on a special meeting Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.
Downes has worked 21 years as a naval officer.
Mostly he has worked in operational flying positions, but also had experience in drug enforcement and nuclear deterrence.
He said in total he has flown over 2,000 hours for different missions in his career.
“All of that speaks to my diverse skill-set but also my ability to change and adapt,” he said.
He said most positions in his career involved a few condensed weeks of intense training before going out and doing whatever job it was he was commissioned for two to three years. That ability to rapidly adjust means his transition into the OWAA will be more seamless.
When he joined the Navy in 2001, he said he had no prior flying experience, but within six weeks he was up in the air and flying ever since.
His experience with airports isn’t just limited to flying, but he also has managed staff, for example, weapons units.
He has experience working with many major contracting companies including Boeing and Lockheed.
“My unique career gives me the opportunity to know a bunch about different things. Master of none is probably the best way to say it, but a little bit of everything kind of rounds me out,” he said.
Downes said his last few jobs involved managing anywhere from 100 to 300 personnel.
He also said he has experience with hypersonic testing, which would be quite applicable to the upcoming space program in Wurtsmith.
With hypersonic programs comes liquid oxygen and Downes said he has experience regarding safety protocols to dealing with the substance.
He said his leadership style is one of guided supervision. He is for sometimes allowing people to fail so they go through experiences that teach them how to do things right.
He emphasizes a “trust-based” workplace. He has a hands-off style, but will intervene as needed.
“I like to lay clear goals out and clear out our thoughts and expectations,” he said.
When discussing salary expectations he said he has zero to little experience negotiating salaries, but is asking $95,000. If the OWAA can’t meet that he said he has a pension to offset any costs if he needs to take a hit.
He said the main reason for wanting this job is because he’s a fan of the Oscoda area and has come on vacation since he was a kid.
“Me and my wife have talked moving here quite a bit. We bought a lot here four years ago prior to moving to Japan. We want to be there. We love the area,” said Downes.
“It’s a coastal town that I love and it’s sleepy and exciting in the summer.”
After a closed session, the meeting re-opened and the board approved to re-pave Taxiway A, B & C. They authorized to raise the tax share to $400,000 to pay for it.