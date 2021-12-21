EAST TAWAS – Every child should be able to experience the joy that comes with a memorable holiday season. Among some of those most deserving of this, are the children involved in foster care. So to celebrate them, as well as the foster parents and volunteers in the area, a Christmas party is hosted in their honor each year at the Iosco County branch of Michigan Department of Health and Human Service (MDHHS) in East Tawas.
The 2021 occasion, which received plenty of support from a number of contributors, was held on Dec. 9. While this and last year’s event looked a little different than the get-togethers held previously, the spirit of the season was still in full force.
Foster Care Licensing Specialist Karen Hayes explained that the prior Christmas parties also featured such activities as a group meal and visits with Santa Claus. But, with the precautions being taken when it comes to COVID-19, the last two events have been drive-thru style celebrations.
In 2020, this entailed participants pulling up to the MDHHS building, where workers and volunteers were stationed at several tables that were each stacked with different gifts.
As heavy snow began falling right before the start of the 2021 event, organizers had to adjust their plans yet again so that Mother Nature didn’t damage the presents which were given to the families.
The MDHHS staff and helpers persevered, though, refusing to let any inclement weather disrupt the season of giving. The items provided to the children and foster parents were kept inside the building this time around. As participants made their way into the parking lot, they were met at their vehicles by the workers and volunteers, who would grab the gifts from inside the facility and take them right to the recipients.
Helping to direct the drivers as they came in, were East Tawas Fire Department (ETFD) Lieutenant Mike Haire and Firefighter Karri Haglund. As the two also did last year, they arrived with one of the large ETFD vehicles – this time, a ladder truck – which are always a hit with the youngsters. The firefighters were also spotted chatting and sharing laughs with the children, as they awaited the delivery of their gifts.
Additionally, Haire contributed the custom, laser etched cutting boards he made, which were included with the holiday haul for the guests. While there were also toys and other giveaways specifically for the children, these particular packages were designed to be enjoyed together amongst the members of each foster family.
According to Hayes, this also consisted of such family activity items as the Grinch coffee mugs, which could be colored/decorated, and sugar cookie making kits. Grinch ornaments – donated by Angie Kortman – a Bluetooth speaker and comical “ugly sweater”-themed goodies were included, as well.
Everyone from MDHHS was dressed head to toe in festive attire for the affair and – as was also the case with some of the gifts – a few of them chose to focus on the green loner made famous by Dr. Seuss, when selecting their ensembles. Iosco County MDHHS Director Leo Giori appeared as the Grinch, while Hayes and office assistant/former foster care worker, Jamie Beatty, each pulled off a perfect representation of the character Cindy Lou Who, from the beloved books and films.
With the presents that are gifted directly to the children, Hayes said that a wish list was provided to the various supporters, who then purchased the items. The 2021 contributors were those from Operation Good Cheer, Tawas Bay Fraternal Order of Eagles, Harbor Church in East Tawas, Friends of Greenbush Church, Hale United Methodist Church, Holy Family School in East Tawas and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Hale.
Hayes also credited Community Resource Coordinator Missy Furhman, with whom she frequently works, for her efforts on the Christmas party, and noted that foster parent Jessica Nichols – who runs the Fill a Bag, Fill a Heart nonprofit – donated games and treats for the families, as well.
Additionally, local resident Melissa Garrett, who holds a fundraiser each year for the Christmas event, donated Thirty-One brand bags for the foster families, Hayes continued. Stockings were made and filled with items by members of the Rayola nonprofit, as well.
Rayola representatives, who work with MDHHS agencies in northern Michigan, share a common goal with those who were on hand for the event in East Tawas. As previously reported, the organization is dedicated to assisting children in the foster care system and any other child in need.
As for those who were given a boost of holiday cheer at the MDHHS Christmas event, Hayes said that presents were prepared for 24 different foster homes within Iosco and Arenac counties. Approximately 56 children are being cared for currently, and these numbers typically average between 50-65, at any given time.
Anyone who wants to find out what they can do to help, and/or to learn more about becoming a foster parent, may contact Hayes at 254-3779 for further details.