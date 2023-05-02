TAWAS CITY – The Community Outreach Series at Zion Lutheran Church will continue on Tuesday, May 16, at 6 p.m. at the church.
The presentation is entitled Cardiology 101. Ron Hubble, director of Cardiology and Neuroscience at Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw, will speak. He is a dynamic speaker and will discuss risk factors for cardiovascular disease, lifestyle modifications to prevent disease and interventions to treat disease. Cardiovascular disease is very prevalent in society and he will teach the state of the art. There will be time for questions.