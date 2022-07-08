OSCODA – The following is the first of a two-part story on the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) investigations in Oscoda Township. Among the items highlighted below, is a briefing on the Clark’s Marsh study conducted by Purdue University. Next week’s story will feature a summary of the monitoring well samples, the performance of the PFAS treatment systems at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base (WAFB) and other related topics.
The various updates were provided during a virtual community meeting on June 22, hosted by the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team (MPART). MPART is comprised of seven state agencies, and a majority of the presentations were given by representatives from some of these departments.
This included Toxicologist Puneet Vij who, prior to the talks on the Purdue research, spoke on behalf of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).
Most of what is known about the toxicity of PFAS comes from the studies of PFOS and PFOA, which are two specific compounds, Vij said. Adverse health effects have been established in epidemiological and laboratory animal model studies from these PFAS chemicals.
Some of the effects in humans associated with high PFAS exposure are reduced fertility, pre-eclampsia in pregnant women, small decreases in infant birth weight, higher cholesterol, increased chance of thyroid disease and liver damage, decreased immune system response to vaccines and an increased chance of developing certain types of cancer.
As has been reported, PFAS-containing firefighting foam was used at WAFB before the base closed in 1993, and resulted in the chemicals seeping into soil and groundwater.
Vij spoke on the residential private well resampling efforts which have been carried out by MDHHS, to help understand PFAS fluctuations in drinking water wells. This, along with the source area characterization and extent of plume contamination, will help support MDHHS’s final public health determinations.
Round one of the resampling, which has been summarized previously, occurred in 2020. Round two was completed in 2021 and 280 wells were sampled. Of those, there were 147 non-detects and 133 detections of PFAS. Nineteen of the detections exceeded MDHHS comparison values.
The range of total PFAS in the second round of collections was from 2 to 140.8 parts per trillion.
Vij advised that round three was to kick off within a few days after the meeting, for which sampling will also be available to seasonal homes. This work is expected to go on through September.
He said that the residents who participated in the first two rounds received result letters with specific recommendations regarding the areas of concern. “So please continue to follow those recommendations.”
Another item Vij reminded people to keep in mind, is to avoid foam due to PFAS.
While there are naturally occurring foams in water bodies, foam resulting from PFAS has also appeared on beaches and in lakes/rivers. The levels of PFAS in foam is usually higher than that in the surface water (SW), and swallowing foam can be a health risk. PFAS do not easily absorb through the skin, but hand-to-mouth behavior in children is a concern.
So it is recommended to bathe or shower after outdoor activities, such as swimming. Since dogs can potentially swallow foam collected in their fur when grooming themselves, they should be thoroughly rinsed with fresh water after contact with foam also.
Vij then shared sampling results from the fish that were collected in Van Etten Lake in 2020. Of the yellow perch examined, the minimum level of PFOS was 18.3 parts per billion (ppb) and the maximum was 47.2 ppb, for an average of 34.4 ppb. With black crappie, 35.3 ppb for PFOS was the minimum, 70.8 ppb was the max and the average was 48.7 ppb.
In other topics, Wes Flynn discussed the study that he and his colleagues from Purdue University performed in Clark’s Marsh.
As reported, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) issued a request for proposals in 2019. They selected Purdue to lead this study and then provided the funding for same.
Flynn said that the purpose was to quantify the distribution, movement and ecological risk of PFAS in an impacted wetland ecosystem. The research group entailed a number of individuals with a broad range of expertise, including analytical chemists, aquatic ecologists, toxicologists and ecosystem ecologists. “And between us, we looked at a lot of different chemical contaminants and how they affect wildlife.”
They also explored how different contaminants accumulate in wildlife, with the study incorporating a lot of fieldwork, as well as laboratory work.
Flynn said that PFAS often end up in SW and wildlife, and these chemicals are known to have some effects on growth, development, immune function and more. “But assessing the risk posed by environmental exposure is challenging, and one of those major challenges is the limited data available.”
There is a complex mixture of PFAS in the Clark’s Marsh wildlife area, the most dominant being the very high levels of PFOS.
Flynn displayed a diagram to represent the PFAS that is essentially bound up in the water and organic sediments. It showed that everything from algae to higher level fish can get exposed directly through that water. “However, because this is part of this food web/food chain, all these animals as we go up the food chain, get exposed to the PFAS that’s contained in what they feed on,” he explained.
For contaminants which are bioaccumulative – like many PFAS – the Purdue team and other researchers hypothesize that exposure risk will increase while going up the food chain. Therefore, Flynn said that understanding what this ecological risk is and how exposure is occurring in the environment, is a really important question for which a lot of work still needs to be done.
The main objectives of the study were to determine where PFAS are gathering in the aquatic food web; quantify which ones are accumulating and seem to be the big players, since there are numerous PFAS in the marsh; and preliminarily identify potential sources of PFAS transfer from aquatic to terrestrial systems.
The sampling locations for the study spanned from an area near the Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport runway, which Flynn said tends to have the highest PFAS levels, to further down where the marsh feeds out to the AuSable River.
Water, sediment and biota samples were collected. These were processed to look at the accumulation of at least 24 PFAS, and were also analyzed for stable isotope composition.
Flynn said this helps get at the question of knowing “who’s eating who” and where they fall in that trophic structure of the food web.
He shared a series of graphs depicting the results from the three different sampling sites and the associated total PFAS concentrations. While going from algae up through fish, “you see generally an increasing trend in total PFAS concentrations,” Flynn said.
He added that when going from the sampling site closest to the runway, to the site by the river, a dramatic decrease is seen in concentrations in the biota there.
In another graph, Flynn showed the total PFAS concentrations across some of the different taxa which were sampled, including ferns, horsetail, algae, snails, dragonflies, leeches, crayfish, tadpoles, frogs and fish.
He said that one of the big takeaways was the fish (forage fish like minnows and sticklebacks), as well as leeches, tended to have the highest concentrations of total PFAS than any of the other biota which were examined.
As for some of the other taxa, he said it appears that frogs have higher concentrations of PFAS than the tadpoles. “And they have much different feeding habit, which makes sense with that.”
When it come to such “wetland associated” plants as ferns and horsetail, these did contain detectable levels of PFAS but they were relatively low compared to the other organisms which were found directly in the wetland.
Another graph showed percentages of the specific PFAS chemicals that were detected, in everything from water and sediment, up through the various plants, to turtles and other aquatic species.
“The fern, horsetail and apple – none of which were growing directly in the wetland – had a very different profile of PFAS than what we find in the wildlife,” Flynn pointed out. For example, PFOS was the dominant chemical in nearly all of the other species, as well as the water and sediment, but was rather low in these plants.
He said that for such invertebrates as the snails, leeches and crayfish, there was a lot of PFOS found, as well. But in the snails, there was also quite a bit of FOSA, which is a precursor. “And then over here in crayfish, we see that PFOS makes up less than half of the PFAS in their system, which was rather interesting.”
For the vertebrates, including amphibians, snakes, turtles and fish, their accumulation was virtually all PFOS, which Flynn said is consistent with a lot of other findings.
“As I mentioned, we were interested in how this whole trophic structure in this food web might be influencing how much PFAS these organisms are exposed to,” he continued, which ties into the stable isotope analysis. He showed an image that represented delta nitrogen 15 (N15), saying it is, “essentially a measure of where they are in that trophic structure. So a higher N15 value suggests they’re feeding higher in the food web.”
Researchers found that this measure explained about 30 percent of the variation in total PFAS accumulation among these organisms, from algae up through fish. Flynn said that basically, the higher N15 values are associated with greater PFAS burdens.
One key item from this, is that diet seems to be a very substantial contributor to PFAS exposure in wildlife. The forage fish and leeches could be significant contributors to PFAS accumulation in higher order species, such as game fish like the bass in the marsh.
He also noted that quantifying this trophic structure can be useful in understanding how PFAS accumulate in wildlife more broadly.
“PFOS was generally the most abundant PFAS we found in wildlife; however, other PFAS can contribute often 30-60 percent of the total body burdens,” Flynn said. For example, PFHxS collected in crayfish more than PFOS did. “And plants tended to accumulate the shorter-chain carboxylic acid PFAS that do not really accumulate in wildlife substantially.”
In terms of the wetland associated plants, which can be forage for deer, he reiterated that PFAS was found at detectable levels, but with little to no PFOS. Therefore, at least with the Purdue samples, the results suggest that these plants are unlikely to have contributed greatly to the high levels of PFOS which have been detected in deer harvested from the marsh.
As reported, a Do Not Eat (DNE) advisory was issued in 2018 for deer taken from within a five-mile radius of Clark’s Marsh, after tissue from one of the 20 deer tested showed extremely high levels of PFOS. Upon additional data being gathered, the advisory was later reduced to within a three-mile radius of the marsh. (A DNE advisory for all fish and aquatic or semi-aquatic wildlife from the marsh remains in place. MDHHS also continues to recommend that people not eat organs from any fish, deer or other wild game in the state since many chemicals can accumulate in their organs).
Flynn said that the sample sizes for the plants were low, so this does not represent a comprehensive list of all possible deer forage.
In reference to the effects of environmental exposure on wildlife, he said that this is still poorly understood. There aren’t many studies at the moment like the one conducted by Purdue University in Clark’s Marsh, but they are very important. Such research as characterizing exposure and accumulation, gives the reference points for laboratory toxicity studies. It also makes these more meaningful and helps provide a better understanding of the likelihood for PFAS to impact wildlife under different scenarios.
Meeting attendees were able to share questions and comments, and one person asked if multiple trophic levels of fish were studied, as well as how Purdue’s results relate to the higher levels of PFAS in bluegill in the same system, as compared to other fish species.
Flynn said that while they were all small, the fish examined by the team incorporated multiple species and a range of quantified trophic levels, using N15. “And so, we don’t have those quantified trophic positions for bluegill, but the levels we found in the small fish were fairly similar, I believe, to what’s been seen in bluegill.”
He said the researchers would expect that if the bluegill are higher up trophically, they would probably have more total PFAS.
Another participant asked if the water was sampled for PFOS, as deer will drink from Clark’s Marsh and not just eat the plants, which may contribute to the high PFOS concentrations.
Flynn confirmed that SW and sediment was sampled and, although it was a more limited sampling, he thinks that Purdue’s results are in line with what the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has found in their SW sampling at the marsh. He said that water and/or unintentional ingestion of sediments could definitely be, and might even be a likely, source of PFOS for the deer which showed high levels. “But that’s going to be a difficult question to answer, at least at the moment.”
Another individual asked if the Purdue study will be accessible online or published somewhere so that it’s publicly available.
Flynn said that the final report has been submitted, which he believes will be available to the public at some point. “But we will be submitting a manuscript for publication in a peer reviewed journal later this year. And that will also become publicly available.”
Kesiree O’Brien of the DNR Fisheries Division also noted that Purdue has submitted a fact sheet outlining some of the results, the methods used, the purpose of the study and so on. She said that the DNR was currently reviewing this document, and hopes to soon have it posted on the Wildlife Workgroup page of the MPART website – www.michigan.gov/pfasresponse.