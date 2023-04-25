BALDWIN TOWNSHIP – The kindhearted folks of Iosco County gave a warm welcome home to a very special young boy on April 19. Five-year-old Wyatt Payne received a welcome home reception at the Iosco County Airport on Wednesday evening, after enduring a month-long stay at the Gillette Children’s Hospital in Saint Paul, Minn.

Wyatt has cerebral palsy and has used a walker to get around up until this point; however, his stay at the children’s hospital allowed him to receive Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy (SDR) surgery, which may grant him increased mobility over time.

