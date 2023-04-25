BALDWIN TOWNSHIP – The kindhearted folks of Iosco County gave a warm welcome home to a very special young boy on April 19. Five-year-old Wyatt Payne received a welcome home reception at the Iosco County Airport on Wednesday evening, after enduring a month-long stay at the Gillette Children’s Hospital in Saint Paul, Minn.
Wyatt has cerebral palsy and has used a walker to get around up until this point; however, his stay at the children’s hospital allowed him to receive Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy (SDR) surgery, which may grant him increased mobility over time.
According to the Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, Mo., SDR results in improvements in sitting, standing, walking and balance control in walking. Also, early SDR can prevent the development of deformities.
When Wyatt’s plane landed at the airport at about 6:30 p.m., the young boy was embraced by his mother, Cindi Payne, and carried from the plane. As she did, the crowd of supporters began chanting the boy’s name. Wyatt returned the crowd’s exclamations with a big smile and was embraced by loved ones. Plenty of families were in attendance and children around Wyatt’s age greeted him with smiles and hand-drawn pictures they had made for him.
Wyatt’s arrival was also supported by local agencies, including a Michigan State Police Canine unit, a deputy from the Iosco County Sheriff’s Office, the Burleigh-Reno-Whittemore Fire Department, the Tawas City Fire Department (TCFD) and the East Tawas Fire Department (ETFD), who brought four fire trucks out.
Airport Manager Jay Samuels and Cliff Miller of Tawas Bay Insurance Agency were instrumental in coordinating the welcoming home for Wyatt, and safety for the event was handled by Dave Leslie, Lee Cobb and Randy Moore.
The pilot who flew Wyatt home is the best friend of Wyatt’s father, Nathan Payne, who says that everything was paid for and taken care of by the Scarpone family.
Another contributor worth mentioning is Kelly Wilson, a Tawas Area Schools graduate who now works as an Air Traffic Controller at MBS International Airport near Saginaw. Being a mother to children Wyatt’s age, Wilson posted about Wyatt’s arrival to a group of controllers and pilots; Wyatt’s pilot was barely 200 feet off the ground when he was cleared GPS direct to the Iosco County Airport. According to the pilot, every time he was handed off to a different controller, he received words of encouragement and personal messages from the controllers to Wyatt along the route.
“He’s looking a lot better,” Cindi said, expressing that she is excited to see Wyatt’s development over the course of the next few years.
Nathan says that Wyatt has been a fighter from the very start, being born at 29 weeks and enduring six weeks in the NICU. Wyatt was officially diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy in 2020 and he has been in physical therapy ever since. The goal of the surgery was to decrease the tone to his legs and help him gain independent mobility.
“We are touched beyond words at the outpouring of love and support we received at the airport to welcome Wyatt home,” Nathan said.
The Payne family took a leap of faith three and a half years ago, moving to the area to buy the Tawas Blueberry Farm. They say they have been blessed to have been welcomed into the community with open arms.
A statement made to this publication from the family reads: “We have gotten so much support over the past six weeks and are very excited to have our family back together. We would like to thank everyone who has supported us, and especially Wyatt, over the past month. His airport welcome surpassed our expectations and we feel so blessed and loved.”
Wyatt and his family live in Alabaster Township and he attends the Holy Family School in East Tawas. Wyatt’s favorite pastimes include watching Buzz Lightyear and Mickey Mouse, as well as reading and riding powerwheels around the family’s blueberry farm in Tawas City.
Following Wyatt’s reception, supporting local agencies coordinated to provide escort for the family from the airport to their home.