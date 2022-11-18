EAST TAWAS – Whether one commits to working out each day, or can’t even recall the last time they got some exercise in, those across all levels of the fitness spectrum, and regardless of age, can find their niche within the welcoming group of Tawas Wellness Warriors (TWW).
Starting out a few short years ago, TWW soon gained traction and grew to become what it is today, with a notable number of participants who have an increasing list of activities at their disposal.
From weekly walking, running or biking options throughout the neighborhood, to boot camps and yoga, TWW accommodates novice participants, die-hard fitness fans and everyone in between.
Among the perks, the weekly events are not only free, but each person can enjoy them at their own pace since TWW favors more of an inclusive approach, rather than competitive. There are certainly plenty of opportunities to challenge yourself and test your endurance, but there are also options to take an easygoing route with your fitness goals through the group.
The brainchild of Jenn Brown and her husband, Sean Ahearne, the couple formed TWW in 2020, upon returning to Ahearne’s hometown in Iosco County.
Coming back after a lot of travel and having been with a lot of community, Brown said that the first year got off to a slower start. This is understandable, though, given that TWW made its debut right around the same time as the COVID-19 pandemic.
While she still wanted to keep up on her fitness, get outside and find in the Tawas area that same sense of community which she’s used to, Brown shared that with things being shut down because of the pandemic, she didn’t meet many people at first.
Undeterred, however, she and Ahearne discovered a route that’s perfect for a 5K. They mapped it out, took a photo, shared it on social media and things took off relatively quickly.
“But it just started with us going for a run and posting where we were meeting,” Brown described in the interview for this story. It was only her and Ahearne the first few weeks, “and then we had a couple people start coming out of the woodwork and showing up and introducing themselves.”
Although temperatures are dropping, people who prefer a warmer workout environment will still have options in the coming months, with the indoor programs offered by TWW.
But for those who don’t mind the cooler climate, they can take part in the weekly 5Ks all year long. “We have some ‘winter warriors’ that make it out there and they’re amazing,” Brown said.
The 5Ks go on every Thursday, and she adds that some people have even joined by bicycle. With the recent change in daylight saving time, the walkers now begin at 4 p.m. instead of 5 p.m., and those who choose to run the route begin at 4:30 p.m. instead of 5:30 p.m.
They start by the Village Chocolatier in East Tawas, near the Newman Street/US-23 intersection, and head north before turning onto Grant Street. They then travel along Schill Road, prior to reaching Newman Street for the last leg of the journey.
Participants also meet back up afterwards, gathering at Robert W. Elliott, Jr. Memorial Park. Located near the corner of Sawyer and Westover streets, the pocket park is situated behind such businesses as Windjammer Gifts.
“And that little park is just perfect,” Brown expressed, saying that everybody will rally together, cheer each other on, do some stretching, share announcements, exchange introductions if there are new faces and so on.
“We’re pretty much rain or shine,” she continued, noting that while there are usually less participants out and about on frigid days, the event can bring in 20-30 people on a nice, sunny afternoon.
Brown also prefers warmer weather for her workouts, so drizzly days or other instances where she simply may not feel as motivated, can be a bit discouraging. However, she’s learned that when she just goes for it, the tough days also end up being the most fun.
For others who know this feeling, or who may be nervous about doing a 5K for the first time or joining a new social group, Brown assures that the TWW strive to create a comfortable environment.
It takes about an hour to walk, on average, but people can follow the 5K at their own pace, or even cut it short if they want. “There’s no one racing you or timing you or anything like that,” she points out.
Some groups can fall into a habit of only running or walking, which is fine. But, seeking some balance, she and Ahearne wanted to create a different club that also incorporates yoga and body weight resistance workouts.
Doing just that, they’ve since added boot camp and yoga options to TWW’s weekly activity lineup and, says Brown, “Everybody can find something that they like.”
Those who do all three in the same week receive a shirt featuring the TWW logo, and officially become a Wellness Warrior.
With their focus being on fun, free fitness for the community, spaces have been donated for the TWW to host their events. For example, The Yogi House – located in the upper level of the Brew Krew building at 211 Newman St. in East Tawas – is offering one day a week for TWW’s free, community yoga class.
“We have multiple teachers donating their time to teach those classes, which is great,” Brown says of the yoga event, held every Friday at 6 p.m. “So we’re really, really grateful for The Yogi House, to be able to donate that for us.”
Dubbed “Yummy Yoga Fridays,” she adds that the classes often conclude with participants enjoying refreshments and potluck food items.
As for the boot camp, this was hosted outdoors during the warmer months, at Independent Park in Tawas City, where participants gathered at 9 a.m. on Saturdays.
Still held on this same day and time, the boot camp has moved indoors to the East Tawas Community Center, at 760 Newman St.
While the name may come off as daunting to some, Brown stressed that the boot camps are designed to be very accessible and utilize body weight exercises with modifications, to accommodate all ages and experience levels. Those who take part can choose more of a low-impact experience, or they can go all-out with the amount of intensity and exertion.
The boot camp is typically coached by Ahearne but, when he isn’t available, it will be led by other TWW members, including Jen Gartland.
Brown said it’s amazing how the community attracts fitness-minded people and, among Gartland’s experience in this field, she also has a background in nutrition and life coaching. “So she adds that component.”
Taking over some of the boot camps, as well, is TWW member Chase Blackmore. A gym teacher in AuGres, he has been instrumental in getting the Wellness Warriors to where they are today.
Along with Mary Miller, Brown says that Blackmore was one of the first people to join, “and they became quick friends and started coming to everything.”
Further, Blackmore has been a big help in getting the word out about the group, assisting with its social media and even lending a hand in creating the TWW logo. “Just in this past year, we’ve probably tripled by doing that,” Brown said of the increased involvement stemming from such efforts.
The response from members is also indicative of the positive impact being made by the TWW, since many participants – like Blackmore and Gartland – continue to deepen their involvement.
Brown also commended Jerry Malone as one of the most dedicated TWW members, saying that he’s done a great job of promoting the group and has brought in roughly a dozen new people so far.
What helped grow TWW’s presence, as well, is when they hosted the Light Up the Bay 5K during Tawas Bay Summerfest this July. They organized the event with the Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce’s (TACC) Light Up the Bay Committee, and all proceeds benefitted the Fourth of July fireworks show put on by TACC.
“So we were super honored when the chamber asked us to help them with that,” Brown said of the organization, which has been a big supporter of TWW.
A number of others have helped with both the 5K and the Wellness Warriors, in general, including those from Seawall and Deck Restoration, which Brown said were the biggest upfront sponsors.
She added that the seawall company and TACC each gave so much, and the 5K wouldn’t have happened without them.
Finding venues which allow the group to host activities at no cost, has also bolstered their mission that fitness and community should always be free.
There are several yoga studios, gyms and other fitness centers in the area, and teaming with such establishments can benefit both sides. When a business sponsors TWW to offer free classes, for example, it helps grow that habit in people. In turn, “they’re going to go to the gym, they’re going to sign up for the yoga studios,” Brown says of the ripple effect.
In the interest of collaborating with like-minded entities, rather than competing, TWW also promotes and shares details on health expos, swimming lessons, cardio drumming activities and other classes held by various groups.
While the TWW can accept donations, which cover shirt costs and the like, any money primarily goes back to those who teach classes, or to a space being used by the group. With The Yogi House, for instance, “If people want to donate for yoga, donations usually go to that,” Brown explains.
“Some people insist, which is very sweet, because they’re just so grateful,” she said of the contributors. “It’s not something you come across,” she elaborated, and people are often surprised to learn that the TWW does this for free. “So yes, we are very happy to do it, but happy to send those donations to the people who are also doing their part, as well.”
As for the experience that they bring to the table, both Brown and Ahearne are well-versed in the fitness field.
Brown, who also works as a technical writer, shared that she started running in her late 20s. Taking part in many races, she loved the group fitness mentality.
As a personal trainer, which she’s been doing for about 10 years, she teaches both one-on-one lessons and group fitness classes. Brown has been a yoga teacher for 12 years, as well.
She and Ahearne currently reside in National City, but also own property in Tawas City.
Brown says that her husband grew up in the area and, after graduating from Tawas Area Schools, he went on to serve in the U.S. Navy as a helicopter pilot.
Prior to returning to the Sunrise Side, the couple had been living in Washington, D.C., which is where Ahearne retired from his military career in 2019.
“It’s definitely been a fun thing for me and my husband to do together,” Brown said of the TWW – which they’re also working toward making a nonprofit, with hopes to achieve this by year’s end.
In addition to the weekly events, they’ve held impromptu hikes along local trails, are currently planning a Turkey Trot for the Thanksgiving time frame and also organize an annual long run.
This year, the long run was held on Oct. 1. Consisting of bikers, runners and walkers, participants logged a combined total of more than 100 miles.
“I think we had about 10-12 participants, and everybody started at their own time, at their own place, and then we ended at our friend’s house for a little finish party,” Brown said.
With other races, participants must start at a certain time and then constantly think of their pace, how they’re stacking up against others, et cetera. “Some people really love that stuff, but I just like taking away that pressure,” she says of the long run. Instead of being timed, they can set their goals on a distance they hope to get under their feet that day, be it walking one mile or running five.
Remaining at the peak of their priority list, is spreading the word that all are invited to be part of the TWW fun – even those who aren’t currently in fitness mode – and that while some may be hesitant to get involved in a new group, the TWW are far from intimidating.
“Everybody’s a first-timer at some point,” notes Brown, who said that the group is so excited whenever they’re able to welcome new people. “That’s my intention; just to make it accessible.”
Obviously attracting participants from Tawas City, East Tawas and adjacent communities, Brown says that the TWW has welcomed people from Oscoda, AuGres and other areas, too.
“And it’s been really great for new people in the community,” she went on, referencing those who have moved here and were looking for something to do. In fact, a lot of TWW members are new to either the Tawas area or Northern Michigan, in general. “So we have very diverse backgrounds, nationalities, and it’s just been a really nice community for that – and different ages.”
TWW events have been attended by children, seniors and all ages in between. For example, a Wellness Warrior who had been exercising with the group during her pregnancy, brought her baby to one of the walks shortly after giving birth. “So we’ve got from 6 days, to 60-plus!” Brown said, of the membership make-up.
In addition to lots of parents pushing strollers and bringing the youngsters along, she says that people also show up with their pets sometimes, and will take their dogs on a run with the TWW.
As opposed to, say, holding people accountable for their fitness goals, working out in a group setting with the TWW puts more of an emphasis on showing up. “Because when you show up for yourself, you show up for the group, that just gives us so much energy,” Brown says.
Prioritizing one’s own fitness, while also supporting others who are doing the same, is key. No matter how you perform, it all comes down to simply being there and doing what you can that day.
Not only has she experienced improvements to her own health since establishing the TWW team, but the approachability and consistency of the group has led to positive results for others, as well.
“You’re seeing these people over the last few years drop the weight and keep showing up and getting healthier and more motivated,” Brown says. “And that’s really where the win is – seeing people transform their health.”
They’re often prompted to do a bit better the next time, as well, she remarked. Someone may come out one day and decide to walk, then end up jogging the last portion. Or, they up their speed with some running the next week. “And they get a little bit stronger each time.”
At a minimum, “We’re always going to keep those three days of free fitness,” Brown says. But with the group still expanding, and her prediction that TWW will continue to grow, “there could be capacity for doing something every day, which would be so fun.”
More information about the TWW can be found on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TawasWellnessWarriors, or by scanning the QR code for same – an image of which accompanies this story. Brown can also be reached via e-mail for further inquiries, at jlb317@gmail.com.