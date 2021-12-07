TAWAS CITY – At a special meeting held Dec. 2, the Tawas Area Schools (TAS) Board of Education unanimously approved and adopted an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) policy to address COVID-19 vaccinations, testing and face-covering.
Recommended for approval by the board’s policy committee, which met prior to the meeting, policy number 8450.06 reads “To protect the health and safety of the District’s students and employees, the Board of Education enacts this policy to comply with any rules that the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (“MIOSHA”) may enact related to the Emergency Temporary Standard (“ETS”) released by the U.S. Department of Labor on November 4, 2021.”
The policy goes on to state, “The Superintendent is authorized to issue necessary administrative guidelines to implement any MIOSHA rules, as promulgated and enforced, related to the ETS, including compelling vaccination of employees or the provision of proof of testing for COVID-19 and wearing a face-covering as prescribed. District employees must comply with all such administrative guidelines.”
TAS Superintendent John Klinger said that while “the OSHA mandate is currently on hold, the policy would keep us compliant with the recent ETS from OSHA, and will allow us to be prepared when the court ruling is finalized.”
At the same meeting, the board approved by a 7-0 vote to enter into an agreement with MacMillan Associates Consulting Engineers of Bay City. According to Klinger, the company will help prepare the bid proposal and support the boiler project across the District. Klinger added that MacMillan Associates was recommended by the district’s general contractor, Dan LaPan.
LaPan had originally estimated engineering costs for the boiler project to be as much as $45,000, and the bid from MacMillan was submitted as $37,500.
In other matters before the board:
• A letter of resignation from custodian Tammy Gillings effective Dec. 17 was accepted.
• At the recommendation of food service department head Jan Sancrant, Chelsea Marshall was hired to fill the 3-hour cook’s helper position.
• Bobie Reser was hired by a unanimous vote as a special education teacher. According to TAHS Principal Toby Suttle, Reser has a Bachelor’s degree in social studies in secondary education, is working toward her Master’s degree in special education with an emphasis on learning disabilities, and has several years of teaching experience; and
• By a 7-0 vote, approved the purchase of 400 cases of copy paper from CPG at a cost of $36.47 per case, totaling $14,588. Klinger noted that the price of copy paper has “increased significantly” since the district’s last such purchase in March 2020.