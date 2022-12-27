EAST TAWAS – At their last meeting of the year on Dec. 19, members of the East Tawas City Council approved the Schedule of Zoning Fees for 2023. All of the existing fees remained the same from 2022.

However, as previously reported, there is now a $50 application fee and a $500 annual certification fee for short-term rentals (STRs) in the residential area.

