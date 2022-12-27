EAST TAWAS – At their last meeting of the year on Dec. 19, members of the East Tawas City Council approved the Schedule of Zoning Fees for 2023. All of the existing fees remained the same from 2022.
However, as previously reported, there is now a $50 application fee and a $500 annual certification fee for short-term rentals (STRs) in the residential area.
Council member Blinda Baker asked why the STR fee had to be $500 annually. City Manager Brent Barringer said it was an enforcement fee.
Council member Lisa Bolen said she thought the STR fee seemed disproportionate to the other fees. Barringer said the City needs to take a closer look at all of its fees. Council member David Leslie said the fees were last updated in 2015.
Motion by Lisa Bolen to approve the fee schedule, supported by council member Molly Collier, passed unanimously.