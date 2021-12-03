OSCODA – Following the Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport Authority (OWAA) meeting on Thursday, Oct. 21, Jack Brown revealed the jet dryer that himself and others had been working on, for the last three years, to keep the runway clear during the snowy winter months.
According to Brown, discussion about concerns of snow and ice on the runways began about 15 years ago. Brown said he and Don Nolan from Kalitta Air would talk each winter about getting rid of the snow and ice, so the runway could remain open for Kalitta’s operations. That was when Brown suggested a jet dryer.
“I was on NASCAR’s, down at MIS [Michigan International Speedway] fire rescue team, so I dealt with jet dryer’s but this is quite a bit different,” said Brown.
He said conversations about creating a jet dryer started about three years ago.
“We had to shut the runway down for probably three days because we had a huge ice storm come through, so that kind of generated the phone call and Kalitta invited us over to their conference room to have a talk because as he’s [Kalitta Air] gotten bigger, closure of the runway is not an option anymore,” said Brown.
It was through that discussion that Brown and a number of others decided to try their hand at making a jet dryer from a former tree service truck, that featured a dump box on the back. When the project first started and generation one was complete on the control panel, Kalitta Air Hangar 3 and 5 Avionics Team Member Ben Oakes said, it was pretty much bare bones, barely what was needed to make the truck operate. Knowing that the truck required more, Oakes and his team got to work and added a fire warning system, more indication for what each of the valves are doing and what they are for, a fuel gauge, instrumentation into the inlet cage, so that it can monitor the temperature and be wary of the cage icing up and lights because the previous one didn’t light up at all.
“We manufacutured everything for it. The indicators and the basic switches all came from one of the aircrafts we had, so these all came out of a 27 aircraft along with a majority of the switches. The fuel gauge we purchased separately, but my sheet metal guys in hangar 3 and 5, between the two of them, they built both the control panel here and circuit breaker handle that’s behind it. We built it all by hand,” said Oakes.
Brown added that Oakes and his team were instrumental to the success of the project.
“The old one was kind of a comical thing because we just kept adding boxes because as the instruments came about we just didn’t have enough room. They broke it all down, rewired it as mechanics. They came in and tore all our wiring out and said we’re going to wire it so avionics can understand it,” said Brown.
According to Brown, there were a lot of people involved in getting the vehicle to where it is today. Those individuals from Kalitta Air and/or OWA include, Brown, Vic McGuire, Herb Martin, Jason Walker, Jason Merillat, Oakes, Steve Wood, Kevin Hunt, George Griggs and Todd Walker, among others.
As far as what the vehicle actually does in comparison to plow trucks and other tools, Brown said, because the runway is grooved, when him and his team would go out and scrape it using plow trucks, it would turn to ice.
“This thing goes through and there’s about 375 degrees coming off the nozzle and about 3,000 pounds thrust, so it actually cleans the grooves, so we get our braking action back,” said Brown.“That’s a big thing with the aircraft. Pilots will call up and they want a runway report. They want to know braking action,” said Brown.
Brown said braking action is better known as, how slippery the runway is. He added, the state of the runway is graded by an Runway Condition Assessment Matrix from five, being almost dry to one being ice. Overall, Brown said the reason all the work was put into this project was to have a vehicle that was more green than treating ice with chemicals.
“Chemicals are FAA [Federal Aviation Administration] approved, but with everything, with the contamination at the airport we don’t want to add to that,” said Brown.
As far as how the vehicle actually operates, Merillat provided a small explanation.
“The jet engine basically pulls in cold air, compresses it, adds jet fuel, so there’s a lot of heat and a lot of velocity generated within the jet engine and then basically just comes out the exhaust and heats the air and blows it aways quickly,” said Merillat.
According to Brown, if the vehicle is put on the center line, it can clear almost the entire runway, traveling a few hundred feet.
“The sweet spot is about 7 miles per hour. Down and back if you’ve got a half inch of snow it can blow almost to the runway lights. It’s blowing about 90 feet each way. It takes me, in the regular ribbon blower, about three miles per hour to blow the snow,” said Brown.
Brown said, he admits it was a fun project to work on that included a lot of thought and a lot of head scratching went into it.
“The end result is phenomenal,” said Brown.