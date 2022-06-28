TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) is pleased to announce Steve Masich, Tawas City, as grand marshal for the 2022 Independence Day parade.
Masich has been in the fire service for more than 38 years and has been the Tawas City Fire Department (TCFD) Chief for the past 19 years.
He and his wife, Jackie, have been married for 26 years and their blended family is made up of three children, Jeramie, John and Missy.
“We are so excited to have Steve Masich as our Grand Marshal. The first responders in this community are so important,” stated TACC Executive Director Samantha Duvall.
“They volunteer so much of their time to make sure the Tawas Area community is safe and are always willing to help at our events,” she continued. “Steve is exactly what a Grand Marshal should represent; which is someone who is dedicated to their community, and takes pride in being part of the Tawas Area.”
When he is not volunteering his time to the community, Masich can be found at his job, Bopp-Busch Manufacturing Company, where he has been employed for 42 years.
Duvall reiterated that Masich takes great pride in his community, adding that he is proud to have worked for a local family-owned business for more than 40 years.
He has been involved with the TCFD for 27 years, serving for nearly two decades as fire chief, and is also a member of the Tawas Area Elks Lodge and East Tawas Men’s Association. In addition to biking, he likes spending time enjoying the Tawas waterways, as well.
Further, Masich has played a key role in starting the dive team in Tawas City. Formally known as the above water rescue and underwater dive rescue and recovery team, he approached Tawas City officials with the idea last August. Upon receiving unanimous approval to form the team, he and fellow participating TCFD members immediately got the ball rolling as this is a much-needed service in the community.
TACC representatives add that Masich has been the leading force for generating support and donations to fund the dive team.
When asked about being selected by the chamber for the Independence Day event, “It is absolutely an honor to serve as grand marshal for the July 4th parade representing the Tawas Area and celebrating the freedom of the greatest country on earth, the USA!” Masich expressed.
He will make his appearance as grand marshal on Monday, July 4. The theme of the parade is “United We Stand” and it will begin at 11 a.m., from the intersection of Newman and Lincoln streets, in downtown East Tawas. The parade will continue along US-23, before concluding at Whittemore Street in Tawas City. (See separate story for more details on the Fourth of July events in the Tawas area, as well as other communities in Iosco County).