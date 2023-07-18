JANICE TIFFANY

TAWAS CITY – Two weeks after rejecting Superintendent John Klinger’s proposal to transfer Janice Tiffany from her position as Title I teacher to the recently vacated Tawas Area Middle School assistant principal post on a narrow 4-3 vote, the Tawas Area Schools (TAS) Board of Education voted unanimously in favor of the transfer at its regular meeting on July 10.

The second vote took place after Klinger re-posted the position on a recommendation from the Board, including Trustee Tracee Behnke-Lentz, who expressed concerns about opportunity and transparency when she cast her dissenting vote at a special meeting on June 26.

