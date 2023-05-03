TAWAS CITY – Cabin No. 5 of the Tawas Bay Resort, located at 1103 Bay Dr. in Tawas City, was deemed a total loss after it was destroyed in a fire on Sunday.

Tawas City Fire Department (TCFD) Chief Steve Masich reports that the attached, Cabin No. 6 also sustained major damage, and that a detached unit at the resort – Cabin No. 4 – also had outside exposure damage to the vinyl siding.

