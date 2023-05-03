TAWAS CITY – Cabin No. 5 of the Tawas Bay Resort, located at 1103 Bay Dr. in Tawas City, was deemed a total loss after it was destroyed in a fire on Sunday.
Tawas City Fire Department (TCFD) Chief Steve Masich reports that the attached, Cabin No. 6 also sustained major damage, and that a detached unit at the resort – Cabin No. 4 – also had outside exposure damage to the vinyl siding.
Masich notes that the TCFD and East Tawas Fire Department (ETFD), along with the Tawas City Police Department (TCPD), were dispatched to the structure fire at about 1 p.m. on April 30.
He said that when the TCPD arrived, they noticed large amounts of smoke and flames exiting from the front window and roof area, and quickly relayed an on-scene report to the firefighters as they responded to the site.
“The fire was knocked down quickly and under control but the firefighters remained on scene extinguishing small pockets of flames throughout the cabin,” Masich stated.
He adds that the individual who called 9-1-1 also resides at the resort, and contacted emergency responders upon noticing the fire though a window.
According to the chief, at the time of the incident no one was inside the cabin which was destroyed, and no injuries occurred.
He further advised that the owners of the resort, which is situated just off of US-23, do have homeowners insurance.
The sole occupant of Cabin No. 5 did not have renters’ insurance, but the owner is assisting this individual as much as possible. Masich points out that the local Red Cross chapter has contacted the renter, as well.
ETFD personnel assisted the TCFD during the blaze, and there were also support units from the TCPD, East Tawas Police Department, Iosco County EMS and Iosco County 9-1-1 Central Dispatch.
Masich said that each of the cabins measure approximately 600 square feet, and the cost to rebuild the two which sustained the most the damage is estimated at $120,000. The content loss for both Cabin No. 5 and Cabin No. 6 is approximately $5,000, as well.
“The cause of the fire is unknown and still under investigation,” he stated.
Should more information become available, a follow-up will be shared in a future edition of this publication.