TAWAS CITY – Spring may be nice for flowering colors, and everything seems to take on a deep green during the summer, but fall is when the colors come out.
The biggest color boon is certainly located in the leaves of trees.
The Northeast of the United States has a high concentration of deciduous trees, meaning they lose their leaves in the winter.
This process of losing leaves first involves breaking down chlorophyll, the green stuff in leaves that absorbs sunlight.
“All the leftover chlorophyll, that gets absorbed in the roots. The roots suck the chlorophyll out of the leaves,” said County Forester, Eric Brandon.
The material making up the chlorophyll is converted into sugar and stored in the roots over the winter. They use that energy to produce more leaves the next year along with growing a few more inches.
Left over are pigments that fulfill a different function appear as the chlorophyll leaves the leaves.
Pigments that make leaves yellow, for example, are present all year round.
According to compoundchem.com, a blog that produces graphics explaining chemistry, chemicals known as carotenoids and flavonoids are produced year round. Specific chemicals are beta-carotene, the same orange color in carrots, lutein, which makes egg yolks yellow, and lycopene, which is also responsible for the red color of tomatoes.
Another compound family are known as anthocyanins. They are produced when temperatures drop and the days darken.
Their role isn’t exactly known, perhaps they are an antifreeze, or a light-protective chemical as the leaves transfer their sugars back into the trees. They produce deep reds and purples.
If you want to find a good spot for colors, look for sugar maples, said Forester Russell Williams.
“There are more sugar maples up to the North in Alcona, Iosco, maybe to the West,” said Williams. “We got a lot of conifer forests, but they kind of intermix.”
For some reason, if there’s more sugar in the leaves, the colors are more vibrant. Oaks are also a good tree to look for later in fall as their leaves tend to last longer.
Black gum is not as common, but they have an even more brilliant red color than the maples.
Another tree to look for, if they are still around, are ash. They may be down due to the emerald ash borer, but they’re not out.
“The ash as well has a deep purply color. Hopefully the ash will come back, it’s putting up a good fight.”
Speaking of invasive species, the spotted lanternfly is a bright red bug from China that is sweeping its way across North America. They like to suck sap out of plants and can eat pretty much anything.
Williams said if you see anything that looks out of the ordinary and looks like it doesn’t belong, call him at 989-310-6408 for him to take a look. He wants to keep track of the spread of invasive diseases like oak wilt and pests.
Colorful mushrooms can be found at the Ingalls Forest at the end of Bischoff road in Tawas any time of the year. It’s an outdoors area for the public to attend and hike through. For more information visit ioscoconservation.org.
Another place you can find color, such as white, orange or other colored fall pumpkins and squash, is at the Northeast Michigan Regional Farm Market.
In its 22nd season, the Farm Market meets every Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will go from now until they run out of vendors, which is usually some time in October.
Chairman Stephanie Wentworth said as the season wanes, different crops are sold.
“Things like apples, potatoes, onions, anything that grows in cold weather.”
Cider and honey are now served this time of year, and so are more tradition fall veggies like pumpkins.
“There’s squash. They’re practically red green and yellow. Some are purple too.”
This time of year, the monarch butterfly begins its migration from the Northern hemisphere down to Mexico and other parts of Central America.
Because of the topography, they tend to convene on Tawas Point this time of year, as they migrate.
Sherri Taylor is a butterfly enthusiast and photographer. She said they they start migrating from the end of August through the first week or so of September.
“I put an ask out to all of my photography friends that frequent Tawas Point to see if there has been any activity and so far nothing. However a friend in the Thumb area has seen quite a few in his yard in the last few weeks. Looking at last year there were a few groups of migrators at the Point at the end of September, so I might go out this weekend and take a look!”
They’re wild animals so they don’t operate like clockwork, but their behavior is usually weather-dependent. In fact, all colors of fall are weather-dependent. Factors like rainfall, temperature, lighting and the amount of night frost can dramatically affect fall colors, whatever form they come in.
Luckily for this year, the weather has been relatively normal according to Meteorologist at the Gaylord National Weather Service, Andy Sullivan. He said while there were some dry periods, the following rainstorms always balanced things out. Rainfall didn’t really ever deviate from the norm all that much.
“August was just right near normal,” he said. “It was a quarter inch near normal. June was a half inch above normal. Houghton lake in June was barely below normal. There were a few weeks with dry periods, but when you put the summer together as a whole it was right around normal. Temperatures were on average a few degrees above normal.”
Based on these weather periods, expect normal colors.