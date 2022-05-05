OSCODA — Thanks to efforts between the Iosco County Sheriff’s Office and the Iosco Substance Free Coalition, more than nine pounds of narcotics and expired medicine have been cleaned out of Oscoda’s medicine cabinets to be disposed of safely.
Sergeant Jim Brink of the Iosco County Sheriff said that’s a “good amount of pills.”
As part of their Iosco County Spring Cleaning Challenge, the ISFC set up shop at the Oscoda/AuSable Senior Center Monday, April 25. Members of the community were encouraged to come in and drop off any expired or unusable drugs they may have had lying in their medical cabinets.
Peer Recovery Coach of the ISFC Zach Williams said the amount of pills lying around in people’s homes that aren’t disposed is a huge problem.
“It is a huge point of access to a class of narcotics. We forget it’s in our cupboard, and someone takes it. That’s where addiction starts,” said Williams.
He said there’s a direct environmental impact on dumping drugs too. Drugs are unwanted chemicals that leech into the environment and can poison curious animals who consume them.
The ISFC also works with Catholic Human Services, an organization offering support and guidance to those navigating substance use within the family system. It is free support available to anyone within the family willing to explore and learn about navigating addiction.
For those looking to connect, they can be reached at 989-356-6385 to connect with a Family Recovery Coach.
According the the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 1.6 million people misused prescription pain relievers for the first time in 2019. 10.1 million people misused prescription opioids in the past year.
America is experiencing an opioid problem not only through the use of illicit drugs, but also through drugs prescribed by a doctor.
This is why ISFC has set up these spring cleaning services throughout Iosco County. Monday was their first day cleaning up drugs from Oscoda. On Tuesday they went to Hale’s Senior center. On Wednesday they went to Sand Lake’s Senior Center and on Thursday they went to Tawas Senior center.
On each stop, they set up shop with a table and reading material to talk about the dangers of prescription opioids and resources to get help for addicts or loved ones affected by addiction.
They also had a disposal bin for pill bottles and then a big bag to dump pills in to.
They not only accepted pills but also liquids, pain patches and used syringes.
The drugs will be taken by the Iosco County Sheriff and packaged for shipment to a DEA site where they will incinerate the controlled substances at a disposal facility.