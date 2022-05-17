LANSING – State Rep. Sue Allor, of Wolverine, announced she will host a local office hour this month in Iosco County.
She will be at the Tawas City Hall, 550 W. Lake St., on Friday, May 20, from 11 a.m. to noon.
She also is hosting office hours in May in Alpena, Alcona, Presque Isle and Cheboygan counties.
No appointments are necessary to attend office hours. Those who are unable to attend but would still like to share their thoughts with the representative may call her Lansing office at 517-373-0833 or email SueAllor@House.MI.gov.
Allor represents the 106th House District, which includes the counties of Alpena, Presque Isle, Alcona, and Iosco, as well as parts of Cheboygan County.