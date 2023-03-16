OSCODA – The Oscoda High School Robotics Team traveled to Escanaba March 2-5 to compete in the first of two district events.

According to Jana Stepp, Oscoda Area Schools technology director and Robotics coach, activities began Thursday, March 2 with setting up the pit, and getting Gigabot, the team’s robot, weighed and inspected. Opening ceremonies began things on Friday, March 3 at 9 a.m. and was followed by the first day of qualification matches.

Trending Food Videos

Tags