OSCODA – Richardson Elementary School of Oscoda was awash with colors of many different types of fabric as handmade pieces of art were on display for the public — for the first time in four years — by the talented members of the Quirky Quilters Quilt Guild.
The guild held their show called “Harvest of Color” to display quilting projects the Oscoda-based group’s members have been working on for years.
Club President Terri Westburg said there were more than 200 quilts on display at the show, made by the club’s more than 80 members who live mostly in the Oscoda and surrounding areas.
Westberg said the guild members meet once a month at the Oscoda United Methodist Church, on the third Tuesday, to discuss and work on their quilting projects with one another.
“They bring in their sewing machines and work on projects,” she said. “Some work on hand stitching and don’t work on machines, some months we have classes where we lead each other in a certain pattern or technique; we do bring in teachers from outside our guild.”
There are typically around 45 members at the meeting; many of the members only live in northern Michigan during the summer months, Westberg said. The group meets from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. working on projects in the church. They take a break for dinner, and then they have their official meeting at 6 p.m.
Westberg said that many of the members like making an entire day of quilting-related activities on guild days. She said new members can have quilting experience, or none at all. She said members are more than willing to train new members on sewing and other quilting techniques.
“I just tell them to stop by a meeting,” she said. “Maybe they have a sewing machine but they’ve not used it since they were in home economics. Some members have joined because they came to a show, like today, and they just wanted to learn about it.”
Westberg said a major difference with quilting now, then when the guild was created more than two decades ago, was the availability of things like YouTube to learn quilting techniques. She said previously if you wanted to learn how to quilt, you had to have someone teach you the basics.
Dues are $20 a year, and part of the group’s mission is that members must create a charity project each year. They range from making quilts for foster children through the Rayola program, or quilts for veterans called “honor quilts.” They also make things like pillows for cardiac patients, and other textile creations to help those in need.
Westberg said, typically, there was a show every year, but the guild got tired and decided to do one every two years.
“But then during the third year, Covid hit, so that’s why it has been four years,” she said, adding that it was great to be back to doing the show.
“It feels really good to be doing this. It is a big job!” she said. “There are many of us who have lost a little bit of sleep, in all of the details trying to get ready for this.
Westberg said the guild’s entries were judged by impartial judges from Midland, and second and first place awards were given in various categories ahead of the show, so that attendees could see who won ribbons for their creations.
Of the many awards given this year, best of show for her large quilt called “Aunt Millie’s Garden” was Virginia Sloan of Oscoda. Sloan also took first place for “best hand applique, large quilt”.
Winners in the other categories included (Note: Miniature = 30 inches or less; Small = length and width = 31 inches to 139 inches; Large = length and width 150 inches or more)
Small hand appliqué
First, Christine Carrasco
Second, JoAnn Franz
Large hand applique
First, Virginia Sloan
Second, Connie Barber
Small machine applique
First, Ellen Sanderson
Second, Judith McCaulley
Large machine applique
First, Sue Lay
Second, Lisa Turek
Large hand piecing
First, Michelle Oxley
Second, Mellisa King
Small machine piecing
First, Lois Brookins
Second, Sally Garrett
Large machine piecing
First, Kay Zinsli
Second, Paulette Baker
Small multiple techniques
First, Judy Esper
Second, Beth Fredenburg
Large multiple techniques
First, Terri Westberg
Second, Terri Westberg
Small hand quilting
First, Kathy Nelkie
Large hand quilting
First, Barb McDonald
Second, Denise Hutchinson
Hand embroidery
First, Beth Fredenburg
Second, Ethel Littleton
Machine embroidery
First, Sue Lay
Second, Jean Neiman
Small domestic machine quilting (by members who produced the top)
First, Kay Zinsli
Second, Wanda Anderson
Large domestic machine quilting
First, Lisa Turek
Second, Kathy Nelkie
Long arm quilting (by members who do their own long arm quilting)
First, Tracie Harmon
Second, Tracie Harmon
Miniature
First and Second, Fran Phelps
Art quilt
First, Michelle Oxley
Second, Linda Scholtz
Viewers choice: Paulette Baker
Viewers choice of quilt of valor: Terri Westberg
Viewers choice of charity quilt: Connie Barber
More information about the guild can be found by contacting Westberg by calling 989-305-8875.