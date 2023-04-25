EAST TAWAS – Locals and visitors to the Tawas area know that as the first weekend of February nears, they will have something to look forward to that helps break up the monotony of a long winter season.
Rather than staying hunkered down inside to ride out the cold months, the Perchville USA festival inspires its guests to join in on some open air activities during the annual occasion. And if you don’t have a very high tolerance for the chilly temps, there are plenty of indoor events planned and heated areas that will be available in which to warm up.
Perchville 2023 officially kicked off this past Saturday with the Coronation Breakfast (see separate story), and will resume beginning with the Royal Feast on Thursday, Feb. 2. The festival, which is organized by the Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) and is celebrating its 73rd anniversary this year, will continue through Sunday, Feb. 5.
Below is a full schedule of the events planned for all four days which, unless noted otherwise, will be held in East Tawas.
Although a number of the activities are free, some require a 2023 festival button for admission, or to participate in certain contests. The buttons cost $5, and are available at multiple local businesses, as well as the TACC office at 228 Newman St.
While the itinerary appears as follows, event goers should note that registration forms and the full lists of rules for all activities are available online, at either www.tawas.com or facebook.com/PerchvilleUSA, as well as at the TACC office in East Tawas. These resources also feature the names of the multiple sponsors who have helped put on the various entertainment which is lined up. For more information, the Chamber can be reached at 989-362-8643.
Thursday, Feb. 2:
The Royal Feast which is slated from 5-8 p.m. this Thursday, to honor past and present festival royalty, will be held in the Tawas Bay Beach Resort at 300 E. Bay St.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the door, or in advance from the TACC office while supplies last, with organizers pointing out that seating is limited.
A Perchville button is also required for entry, and doors will open at 5 p.m., with the meal to be served at 5:30 p.m. The buffet dinner will include perch, baked chicken, mashed potatoes, vegetables and a dessert bar.
Along with having an opportunity to vote for their favorite entries in this year’s Paint a Perch contest, which will be on display that evening, a cash bar will also be available at the Royal Feast.
Friday, Feb. 3:
The Perchville USA Fishing Tournament will serve as the festival’s first event on Friday and, at 6 a.m., anglers can begin trying their luck on the waters within Iosco County.
The three-day event will continue into Sunday, Feb. 5, and is open to those of all ages, with only a Perchville button required for the adults to enter a fish.
First through third place prizes will be awarded in two divisions – adult, and youth age 16 and under – for the longest fish in the species categories of perch, walleye, bluegill/sunfish and pike.
A complete list of rules and other information is available on the aforementioned TACC website and Perchville Facebook page.
All fish must be registered between 10 a.m. and noon on Sunday, and more details about the weigh-in, as well as the lunch and awards ceremony at the conclusion of the tournament, appears under the Sunday schedule listed in this story.
Honoring the theme of the annual festival, a perch dinner fish fry has also been set for Friday. It will go on from 4-7 p.m. in Rushman Hall, which is located at 821 Newman St.
As the Perchville Hospitality Tent opens to guests age 21 and older this Friday, a cornhole tournament will also be held at the site.
The heated tent will again be situated in the parking lot of Harbor Park, near the Newman Street and US-23 intersection, next to the State Dock.
It will be available from 5-9 p.m. and, as will also be the case when the tent opens back up the next day, visitors must present their festival button and photo I.D. to enter. Beverage tickets cost $4 apiece, cash only, which are available for purchase in the tent.
The entertainment will also include live music by Exit 212, as well as the 2023 Perchville USA Cornhole Tournament.
Hosted by Third Coast Cornhole, check-in will begin at 4:30 p.m., followed by the tournament at 5 p.m. Registration is required electronically through the Scoreholio app, and the price is $40 per team. Various flyers for the tournament also include a QR code, which can be scanned to register and/or learn more details, and further information can be found on Third Coast’s Facebook page.
The younger festival fans also have some fun in store this Friday, as a Pre-Teen Dance is again being put on by Tawas Ravens Youth Football and Cheerleading.
Admission is $5 and the dance, which is scheduled from 7-9 p.m., is open to fourth through sixth grade students. It will be held in the cafeteria of Tawas Area High School, located at 255 W. M-55 in Tawas City.
Saturday, Feb. 4:
Free shuttle services will be offered to festival goers, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. Those who choose to take advantage of this, may park at one of 10 different stops and ride the Iosco Transit shuttle bus to the various Perchville activities. Signs will be posted at the pick-up locations which, in East Tawas, will be at Harbor Park, on Westover Street behind Mooney’s Ben Franklin, the East Tawas Community Center (until 5 p.m.), Dewey Durant Park (until 6 p.m.) and by the pavilion at East Tawas City Park. The shuttle stops in Tawas City this year, will be at Brugger’s Plaza, Bay Inn, Gateway Park, Social Oak and Tawas City Shoreline Park.
As for the actual activities on Saturday, these will get underway at 10:30 a.m., with the annual Perchville Parade. It will start out from the Tawas City Fire Department on Mathews Street, then proceed up US-23 into East Tawas, concluding at Newman Street.
Following this, anyone who purchased a festival button will be able to start checking in at the participating businesses, beginning at 11 a.m., to see if the number on their button has won them a prize.
Also slated to start at 11 a.m., is the 28th annual Perchville “Chilly” Cook-Off.
Hosted by the East Tawas Business Association, participants can sample chili from 20 different establishments along Newman Street this year, after which they can vote for their favorite.
Coozies to partake in the cook-off tasting are $8, and may be purchased in advance at Brew Krew, the Village Chocolatier and the TACC office. They will also be available the day of the event, inside the Tawas Family Theatre.
Registration for the Polar Bear Plunge will also begin at 11 a.m., and there will be two opportunities for those daring enough to take a dive into Lake Huron this time of year.
The registration, as well as both of the plunges – the first of which will begin at 1:30 p.m., and the second at 3:30 p.m. – will occur at the East Tawas DNR Boat Launch on US-23, behind the former Michigan State Police detachment building.
Pre-registration for the shivery swim is also available through TACC, and participants must be at least 16 years old to jump. Entrants age 16-17 must have a parent’s signed consent form, as well.
Along with bragging rights and one unforgettable experience, the $20 registration fee will also earn Polar Bear Plunge participants a T-shirt that they can’t get anywhere else. More details on the rules are available on the TACC website and at the Chamber office.
Another event to be enjoyed, starting at 11 a.m., will be the return of the Frozen Chosen military style shooting contest at the Iosco Sportsmen’s Club, located at 1600 S. US-23.
Using a vintage or any style rifle for the 100-yard event, proceeds from the $10 entry fee will benefit local veterans, as has been the tradition of the contest.
The Perchville Family Expo has an 11 a.m. start time this Saturday, as well, and will go on until 4 p.m. in the East Tawas Community Center, at 760 Newman St.
With fun for all ages, admission is also free for the whole family. The expo will feature games, a look at the winning Paint a Perch Contest entries, a K-9 demonstration and hourly prize drawings, along with performances by WE Players, Clark the Juggler and Rob the Magician.
For the festival’s ATV Barrel Races, pits will open at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 4, and the races will commence at 1 p.m.
There is a $10 entry fee for racers, who can register the day of in the pavilion at Dewey Durant Park, which is located at 712 W. Franklin St.
Organizers encourage participants to read the registration form for more details regarding the event, during which concessions will also be available.
From noon to 6 p.m., Perchville attendees are invited to the Warming Station, with East Tawas fire and police department members.
Along with being able to check out a fire truck, there will be bonfires, s’mores and hot chocolate available at the station, which will be set up on Bay Street, in front of Branham’s Jewelry.
From noon to 8 p.m., the Hospitality Tent at Harbor Park will again welcome guests age 21 and older. The Saturday entertainment lineup includes live music by No Baloney, from noon to 4 p.m., followed by FLiPSiDE, from 4-8 p.m.
Two different Winter Walks will be held in conjunction with the 2023 Perchville festival, at the Lake Huron Coastal Preserve in Alabaster Township. The first begins at 1 p.m., and a second is scheduled for 2 p.m. (See separate story for additional information).
A murder mystery dinner presented by the Tawas Bay Players and Knights of Columbus, “Slaughter on the Water,” will also help round out the festival fun.
The audience-interactive event, which is a Michal Jacot production, will be hosted in Rushman Hall and doors will open at 6 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m., with the murder mystery to follow.
The story is set aboard a luxury cruise ship headed to Hawaii so, guests are welcome to dress for the part by arriving in their best “Hawaiian Tourist” garb.
The cost is $25, or $20 with a 2023 festival button, and tickets will be sold at the door on a first-come, first-served basis.
A cash bar will also be offered, and on the menu for the “Cruise Ship Surf and Turf Buffet” meal, is beef, chicken, fish, shrimp, potatoes, veggies, salads and dessert.
Sunday, Feb. 5:
For those who took part in the Perchville USA Fishing Tournament to qualify, registration will take place once their fish are brought to the Sunday weigh-in. This will go on from 10 a.m. to noon, in the Hospitality Tent at Harbor Park.
A lunch for the contestants, as well as an awards ceremony to announce the winning anglers, will also occur at the site, starting at 12:15 p.m. To win and collect the awards and prizes, participants must be present at the Hospitality Tent at this time.
The final festival event of 2023, which is also a new occasion that has been introduced, is the “Tawas Polar Soccer Game” presented by the Tawas Area Soccer Association.
All ages are welcome and it will take place from 1-3 p.m., at Dewey Durant Park, where concessions will also be available. To sign up, or for further questions about the game, contact Deb Swales at 989-254-3832.