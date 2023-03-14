EAST TAWAS — There are several updates for the city of East Tawas as a result of the city council meeting that took place March 6.

Of primary importance is the council’s decision to appoint a new member, in order to fill the vacancy after the resignation of Molly Collier. After reviewing the qualifications of four candidates, Lisa Bolen moved to appoint Mark Eklund, Dave Leslie seconded, and the motion carried. Collier was elected to the council in November 2022.

