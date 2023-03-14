EAST TAWAS — There are several updates for the city of East Tawas as a result of the city council meeting that took place March 6.
Of primary importance is the council’s decision to appoint a new member, in order to fill the vacancy after the resignation of Molly Collier. After reviewing the qualifications of four candidates, Lisa Bolen moved to appoint Mark Eklund, Dave Leslie seconded, and the motion carried. Collier was elected to the council in November 2022.
The city was able to resolve some financial business when City Manager Brent Barringer reported that he and City Clerk Julie Potts had recently met with their financial consultant, Meeder Investments. This meeting involved reviewing the option to pay off the 2007 Water Supply Bond early, which Barringer then suggested the council do. Councilwoman Bolen moved to approve payment of the $571,809.39 water bond and was seconded by Blinda Baker.
Barringer also provided councilmembers with an update on the Tawas Utility Authority’s (TUA) recent developments. Members were briefed on the discourse between East Tawas and Tawas City, and of the current resolution, which consists of frequent special meetings for the TUA to conduct business more expeditiously.
Barringer advised the council that a counter-proposal to their original Organizational Transformation Plan (OTP) for the TUA was anticipated to be received from Tawas City the following day.
Barringer briefed the board on the outcome of the first subsequent TUA special meeting, which took place March 3, during which the board reviewed the sewer plant project plan scope of work for the State Revolving Fund (SRF) loan. Barringer said that the TUA will be meeting with the engineer next week to determine a strategy for the SRF scoring mechanism, meet the application deadline of May 1, and move forward with operations at the plant.
Barringer then informed the council that the Housing Commission is working on completing their Capital improvement Plan (CIP) to be provided to the council at their request.
Bids were presented by Barringer to the council for the 2023 Paving and Crack Sealing Work, 2023 Concrete Work, and 2023 Sewer Repair Work.
Councilwoman Bolen moved and Joseph Kolts seconded, to award contracts for the 2023 Paving Work to Bolen Asphalt Paving Inc., with the 2023 Crack Sealing Work to Centerline Crack-Fil, LLC; the 2023 Concrete Work to Hunt Bros. Concrete Contractors, Inc.; and the 2023 Sewer Repair Work to Monchilov Sewer Services, LLC. The decision to award contracts was unanimous, besides Mayor Bruce Bolen, who abstained.
The council received a report from Police Chief Frank Anthony, who informed the council that Officer Kennedy-Borck had completed ice rescue training and Officer Grise will be attending an armory class in order to maintain the Police Department’s firearms.
The council also received a report from Rich Castle, of Consumers Energy (Consumers). Castle explained the partnership between Consumers and the fire departments in the area, and their recent collaborative efforts in maintaining downed power lines which resulted from the area’s last major windstorm. Castle reported that Consumers had reimbursed the fire department for monitoring downed lines, funds which were used for safety equipment for the job, as well as investing in the firefighters.
Castle maintains that Consumers has built a strong relationship with the fire chiefs in the county, which has improved overall efficiency. This partnership may come as an aid the next time a storm knocks down power lines and residents of the county must wait for power to be restored.
Before closing, the council deliberated to reschedule their March 20 regular meeting; this was due to multiple members being unavailable to attend due to vacations. The alternate date of March 14 was suggested; Baker moved, and Joseph Kolts seconded, to reschedule the meeting to this date.