EAST TAWAS – The East Tawas City Council is looking in to filling a new police cadet position and they have a candidate in mind.
The East Tawas Police Department is looking at Dakota Grise, an Iraq war veteran who served 4.5 years as an Army MP on bases and refugee camps, according to Chief of Police Frank Anthony.
“It was far more community policing than you think,” said Anthony. “He’s in there trying to satisfy needs; ‘Oh your child is lost?’ ‘Your property was lost?’ And disagreements between them. I spoke to three of his supervisors on deployment and all three of them had glowing recommendations on his ability to be that community police officer.”
On paper, he was much better than every other applicant, he said.
City manager Brent Barringer concurred and said in a typical scenario there would be more overhead and screening of candidates, but Grise just stood out that much more than the rest of those who applied.
Barringer requested an additional $23,000 from a budget amendment to finance Grise’s training and wages.
They planned to begin training for Grise on Jan. 10.
“It just so happened everything fell into place as far as the timing. I think it’s a good opportunity. Along with what we received to date as far as response to our officer posting, we feel that this is a worthy investment,” said Barringer.
The city council agreed to hand Mayor Bruce Bolen the honor of reviewing the paperwork and contracting involved with recruiting this new candidate. He ultimately approved the measure.
For the Tawas Utility Authority, some power panels are failing in the water treatment facilities.
Council member Dave Leslie said failed fans are to blame. Corrosive chemicals in the air have eroded the metal wires in the boxes and are in need of repair.
“The gases get in there and combine with the heat. It magnifies the opportunity to cause oxidation and corrosion,” he said.
The city is working with Wilmot Electric of Charlevoix.
“These guys are really sharp. I’ve been working with these guys for 30 years,” said Leslie.
He then went on to describe how Wilmot has come up with solutions to unique electrical problems in the past. Currently, Leslie said they are looking to see if they can continue through the renovations of the Wastewater Treatment Plans with this setback or if they need to hold off.