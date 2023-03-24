OSCODA – Local Oscodian Bryan Hubbard recently shared his one-of-a-kind model Lionel Train setup with this publication. Measuring at 22 feet long and 10 feet wide and comprised of roughly 100 train engines and over 200 train cars, Hubbard’s setup is a spectacle to behold as the trains run laps around the intricately detailed town that he has built.

Hubbard has been interested in locomotives since he was a child, crediting his father with sparking his interest at a young age. Hubbard’s father worked as a control tower clerk for the Pontiac Railroad for approximately 53 years and brought his son to the railroad often. Hubbard says that there were times when his father even allowed him to drive and operate the diesel trains when nobody was around.

Tags