EAST TAWAS – The East Tawas City Council met for its regularly scheduled meeting on July 17.
The council discussed site plan amendments for Lake Life Cottages. City Manager Brent Barringer shared that the item had been removed from the council’s prior meeting due to going back to the Planning Commission to clarify the plan revisions that were made which included a change to the building’s size that was approved administratively, adding an expansion inside the site plan.
It was reviewed by the Planning Commission at its last meeting and has been recommended for approval back to the council with the understanding that there was the administrative approval process with that. Barringer followed this update with the recommendation that the council go forward with the approval.
“Why wasn’t it brought to the Planning Commission, why was it done administratively,” Councilman Mike Mooney asked.
“It was an error,” Barringer replied.
“Oh. Well they didn’t okay anything that they aren’t allowed to do right,” Mooney asked.
Barringer stated that while there’s a lot more background, that is in fact, what happened.
City Mayor Bruce Bolen then stated that he planned to appoint a site plan review committee to revise the planning commission and city council’s administrative process to ensure it is as efficient as possible moving forward.
They got something that they shouldn’t have got is what you’re telling me,” Mooney started, “that’s what it boils down to right?”
“There was an administrative error made,” Barringer replied.
“Does it make it right that it’s never going to happen again, I don’t know,” Mooney said, “I just don’t know how it happened in the first place.”
“So if you don’t know, then why are we going through this over and over, this ‘I don’t know,’” Councilman Dave Leslie interceded. “He’s explained that it was an administrative error.”
“Right, but I don’t understand how an administrative error can just go against our ordnance and it’s okay,” Mooney replied, “why can’t we go back and say ‘you can’t do that’, I don’t understand. Can you explain it to me Bruce?”
Bolen then stated that by appointing the committee as previously discussed, he hoped to alleviate this happening again in the future. To which Mooney replied that it seemed to him like someone had overstepped. He said that he doesn’t like it when someone does something that they’re not supposed to do and as members of the council he believes they are responsible for taking some type of action.
“I don’t know that everybody’s okay with it but it’s done,” Councilwoman Blinda Baker vocalized. “Bruce has tried to prevent it from happening in the future. We can’t go back in the past and try to change something that’s already done, we can just try to prevent it from happening in the future.”
“Well, that’s not the only way to solve the problem,” Mooney commented.
“Well, I don’t think that any of the rest of us have the knowledge of exactly what happened and how it could have been avoided but it sounds like it’s something that can’t be changed after the fact,” Baker stated.
Bolen then called for a motion for the site plan approval; the motion was made by Leslie, seconded by Baker and carried in a 5-1 vote, with Mooney voting against.
The meeting began with a motion to excuse Lisa Bolen from the meeting who was unable to attend due to other obligations; the motion was made by Councilman Joseph Kolts, seconded by Councilman Mark Eklund and carried 6-0.
Jeff Seyfried reported for the Department of Public Works (DPW), stating that he was pleased that Fourth of July and Summerfest operations had gone smoothly and the crew had been successful in painting predetermined locations around the city.
Barringer reported that he had received communication from East Michigan Council of Governments, stating that they intended to submit a grant application to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy for shoreline training, subsequently requesting a letter of approval from the council. Barringer stated that this is something the city typically provides and he would proceed in doing so if there were no further questions.
Later, Barringer provided an update on the recent Tawas Utilities Authority (TUA) meeting.
“Two motions were made; the first, a motion to recognize the equal partnership between Tawas City and East Tawas as stated in the articles of incorporation,” stated Barringer, “that motion failed in a two to two vote. The second was a motion to recognize Alabaster Township and Tawas Township to be recognized as non-constituent users of the TUA and to require each to obtain user agreements with the TUA; that motion also included the understanding that the cost to create those agreements would be shared with the townships. That motion passed three to one.”
Barringer concluded by saying that Tawas City TUA representatives planned to consult with their city council for guidance.
The council proceeded with the approval of two respective peddler’s permits; one for the Bill Walsh Memorial Softball Tournament, the second for Southwestern Advantage. The former was approved with a motion by Kolts, seconded by Baker and approved 6-0; the latter was approved with a motion by Leslie, seconded by Baker and carried 6-0.
The board then accepted the resignation of Tax Incremental Finance Authority (TIFA) Member Zachary Sigulinsky. The motion was made “with regret” by Kolts, seconded by Baker and carried 6-0.
The board then chose to accept the application of Phil Romine and proceed with his appointment to the TIFA Board. The motion was made by Leslie, seconded by Eklund and carried 6-0. There were no further actions taken and the council adjourned shortly thereafter.