OSCODA – Once again AARP Tax Aide assistance will be offered at three area locations to help senior citizens. The locations will be the Parks Library in Oscoda, the East Tawas City Hall, and the Hale Senior Center and at one location in Alcona County.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) jointly sponsor this Tax Aide Program. All volunteer Counselors receive training each year and have to pass a test to verify they have an understanding of the tax material. Individuals in need of business tax or similar advanced special program assistance are referred to paid preparers.

Tags

Trending Food Videos