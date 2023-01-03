OSCODA – Once again AARP Tax Aide assistance will be offered at three area locations to help senior citizens. The locations will be the Parks Library in Oscoda, the East Tawas City Hall, and the Hale Senior Center and at one location in Alcona County.
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) jointly sponsor this Tax Aide Program. All volunteer Counselors receive training each year and have to pass a test to verify they have an understanding of the tax material. Individuals in need of business tax or similar advanced special program assistance are referred to paid preparers.
Those seeking assistance are asked to call for an appointment after Jan. 1 The locations, and information are:
- East Tawas City Hall – Tuesdays from Feb. 7 through April 11. Call 989-820-1929
- Hale Senior Center – Thursdays from Feb. 2 through April 13. Call 989-257-2460
- Parks Library of Oscoda – Thursdays from Feb. 2 through April 13. Call 989-278-8739.
- First Baptist Church of Lincoln – Fridays from Feb. 10 through April 7 call 989-318-3360.
With the exception of Lincoln, volunteers will help fill out basic state and federal tax forms for senior citizens as well as for people with low or limited incomes at the time of the appointment, so both the taxpayer and the spouse should be present. Electronic filing service at no cost to the taxpayer will be available. Lincoln will use the two visit process as was done last year.
Taxpayers are asked to bring the following items to their appointment:
- Picture identification for you and your spouse. A social security card for you, your spouse and all dependents. The social security card is very important this year as many of the forms are coming with only the last four digits of the SSN shown.
- A copy of 2021 income tax return.
- Social security statement if drawing social security.
- Proof of income in 2022 including all wages, interest and dividends earned, pensions and IRA account withdrawals, stock and mutual fund transactions.
- Property tax statements for the summer 2022 and winter taxes due in February, 2023 if you are a property owner or the name and address of your landlord and the monthly rent amount rent.
- A statement of heating costs or bills for the 12 month period through October, 2022 or a heating bill for December, 2022 or January or February, 2023.
- Information on health insurance coverage and form 1095-A if insurance was purchased on the Marketplace.
- A blank check for us to look at if you want to direct deposit your refund or pay from your account.
We are unable to help those who have lost a home through foreclosure or those who rent out a home or other real estate. We are also not able to help those who have owned a digital currency like Bit Coin. Taxpayers with either status should seek the assistance of a professional tax preparer.