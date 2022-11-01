TAWAS CITY – As an Interactive Musical Playground area was unveiled at Tawas City Shoreline Park, a large crowd formed at the site for the celebration. The group consisted of community members, business owners, city officials and representatives of Develop Iosco, the Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) and the Quota Club of Iosco County Charitable Foundation (QCICCF).

A project of the QCICCF, this addition to the park officially opened in October. In honor of the occasion, a ribbon cutting was arranged by TACC, and attendees went on to try their hand at playing one of the five large instruments which have been installed.

