TAWAS CITY – As an Interactive Musical Playground area was unveiled at Tawas City Shoreline Park, a large crowd formed at the site for the celebration. The group consisted of community members, business owners, city officials and representatives of Develop Iosco, the Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) and the Quota Club of Iosco County Charitable Foundation (QCICCF).
A project of the QCICCF, this addition to the park officially opened in October. In honor of the occasion, a ribbon cutting was arranged by TACC, and attendees went on to try their hand at playing one of the five large instruments which have been installed.
Quota Club President Gloria Rouleau-Gerber, who cut the ribbon, noted that the nonprofit organization has been dedicating its time and energy to the community since 1954. Money raised by the QCICCF is gifted back to those in need right within the local area, and she said that the purpose of the musical playground is to provide a place that can be enjoyed by those of all ages and abilities.
In conjunction with the ribbon cutting, TACC also shared a video from the event, live on Facebook. “We want every child, every family, parent to come out and enjoy this gift,” Rouleau-Gerber says in the video.
Quota Member Sheila Malewska participated, as well, and told viewers that all of the instruments are set up on a pentatonic scale. So, even if a person isn’t a professional musician, or doesn’t know what notes to hit, they are still going to put out a great sound.
Malewska also encouraged everybody to come enjoy the playground, after which she and other Quota members gave demonstrations of the drum, steel drum, metallophone, bells and wind chimes which are now in the park.
The video ends with Rouleau-Gerber noting that the club currently has 73 members, who are devoted to the community 24/7, and they hope that the Interactive Musical Playground will be one of their greatest legacies/gifts to the community.
The ADA-compliant equipment saw plenty of use, even before the grand reveal. The playground had been in place for a short period of time, prior to the scheduling of the ribbon cutting.
This was mentioned by Tawas City Councilwoman Jackie Masich – who also attended the October event – during an earlier city council meeting.
“I just want to say it looks great having the musical instruments installed in Shoreline Park,” she said, also expressing her appreciation to the Quota Club and the Tawas City Department of Public Works, for all of their efforts.
Since the instruments were installed, “I’ve seen quite a bit of action over there already,” she told the council.
Similarly, in an e-mail announcing the date of the ribbon cutting, “The buzz in the community, about the park, has been wonderful!” Malewska wrote.
She stated that the Interactive Musical Playground is now a reality, and is a tangible presence of the good work that Quota does. “We have changed lives.”
As previously reported, the QCICCF purchased five Outdoor Musical Instruments from Rhapsody®, which Quota Board Member Nina O’Loughlin described as colorful, durable and inviting.
She said that the goal of the QCICCF was to create an area where children and adults can engage in tactile, visual and auditive events, while providing a fun playground that also offers a sensory learning experience, in an environment which is safe and accessible to everyone.
O’Loughlin said the QCICCF hopes that this playground will be not only a lovely place for local residents, but that it will also encourage visitors to the area to utilize the equipment. The experience is available to anyone, including those who may not be able to fully use and enjoy traditional playground equipment.
O’Loughlin has stated that the area will provide both play and sensory interactions which physically challenge and inspire, provide cognitive support and stimulation and facilitate an emotional and social connection.
As explained by the QCICCF, there aren’t many sensory playgrounds in Northern Michigan. So their intent is that the Interactive Musical Playground in Tawas City will encourage families who may benefit from this type of equipment to venture out and utilize it; whereas, in the past, there may not have been an appropriate playground area available for their children.
The QCICCF supplied 100% of the funds for the initial equipment purchase, and their desire is to raise additional money through events, donations and grants, to expand the number of instruments.
As a 501c(3) private charity, O’Loughlin says that all donations are tax deductible. Contributions are graciously accepted, and can be sent to: Quota of Iosco County, Inc., P.O. Box 528, East Tawas, MI, 48730.
She notes that the QCICCF has been supported in this endeavor by Tawas City; the Iosco County Sheriff’s Office; Tawas Area Elks members; Team Elmer’s, who donated the concrete in which the instruments were placed; and Quota’s general contractor, Captivating Concrete, which did the work to install the items.
“We are so excited this is coming to fruition,” O’Loughlin shared. She further pointed out that the Iosco County branch of Quota has been helping the community for nearly 70 years, with a focus on the speech and hearing impaired, as well as disadvantaged women and children.
Always looking for additional members to aid in their mission, those interested in learning more about the QCICCF can do so by visiting www.facebook.com/quotaiosco, or by contacting Yvonne Babe at either babedecoyshop@gmail.com or 989-254-3049.
To check out the new playground firsthand, Tawas City Shoreline Park is located at 429 W. Lake St. (US-23).
According to Malewska, the following is a list of the Quota members who made the playground possible:
