EAST TAWAS – From May 15-21, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel were recognized during National EMS Week 2022.
The East Tawas Fire Department (ETFD) took some time to reflect on both the history of the occasion and their own team members, many of whom – in addition to being firefighters – are also paramedics, emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and medical first responders (MFRs).
Chief Bill Deckett said that it was in 1974 when Michigan’s own, President Gerald Ford, authorized EMS Week to celebrate EMS practitioners and the important work they do in our country’s communities. National EMS Week brings together local communities and medical personnel to honor the dedication of those who, each day, provide medicine’s frontline lifesaving services.
Twenty-five years ago, several members of the ETFD began the education process to obtain their MFR state certification.
Officially scheduled to begin medical services on Jan. 1, 1998, Deckett says that the first call actually came in December 1977, when a patient was treated for smoke inhalation and care was then transferred to Iosco County EMS for further treatment and transport.
In 1998, there were only six calls for service, he continued. Ten years later, the calls jumped to 69. Last year, the MFRs handled 161 medical calls.
Deckett notes that of the eight who started the program, five are still involved. Currently, the ETFD has three paramedics, two EMTs and 10 MFRs.
“We are there to help our citizens,” Deckett says.
He explained that the East Tawas First Responders are called, first of all, for emergencies where time is of the essence – such as heart attacks or difficulty breathing. In these cases, the department can begin emergency care until an ambulance arrives and takes over care and transport to the hospital.
They also respond to calls in the department coverage area when ambulances are out of position or on another call and their response may be delayed.
An example given by Deckett is a fall, with someone lying on the floor and unable to get up. “We can arrive, assess the patient and start medical care if needed. The first responders can arrive quickly, determine what is needed, and help the person. With the nationwide shortage of EMS personnel, this is important.”
As is also the situation with most other EMS services, he said that Iosco County EMS is short-handed. The fire department first responder program gets help to people during those times when an ambulance may be on another call and the next closest one may be 10 or 15 minutes away.
Deckett, one of the ETFD’s original medical members, says that a lot has changed over the 25 years that the department has been responding to medical calls.
For example, the protocols have changed which dictate what the responders are allowed to do. A few years ago, for instance, being able to check blood sugar levels was added. This gives the responders another tool to determine what might be wrong with a patient.
Another recent change is that first responders are able to make a determination that an ambulance does not need to continue responding. They may call off the ambulance, which frees it up for other emergencies that may come in. “In the past, state protocol said that once the ambulance was called, they had to respond to the scene,” Deckett pointed out.
He remembered an incident which occurred in the middle of a snow storm, where a call for an unknown medical issue turned out to be an accidental push of a medical alarm button. The closest ambulance at the time was coming from Oscoda and, even though first responders made contact with the person and determined that the ambulance was not needed, they still had to respond because of the protocol.
The recent changes he mentioned, though, allow the best use of limited resources.
He stresses that the East Tawas First Responders do not replace Iosco County EMS but, rather, assist them by starting patient care before an ambulance arrives. “Things like doing a patient evaluation, taking vitals, and gathering patient information can save time for the ambulance. The information is passed along and the first responders then assist EMS in whatever way is needed, many times saving precious minutes.”