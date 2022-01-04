EAST TAWAS – Buttons for the 2022 Perchville USA winter festival have arrived and are now available for purchase.
The cost is $5 each and, along with granting entry to various Perchville events, they also make for a fun souvenir to commemorate the festival – which will be celebrating its 71st run this year.
Perchville USA is sponsored by the Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC), and the buttons are available at the following TACC member establishments:
Branham’s Jewelry, East Tawas City Hall, EuFloria Florist & Gifts, Freel’s Market, G’s Pizzeria, Iosco County News-Herald, Johnson Auto Supply, Klenow’s Market, The Lodge restaurant, Mooney’s Ben Franklin, Neiman’s Family Market, O’Connor’s, Tawas Bay Insurance Agency, Tawas City Hall, Tawas Hardware, the Village Chocolatier and the TACC office.
The festival events will begin on Saturday, Jan. 29, with the crowning of the Perchville Royalty at the Coronation Breakfast. Nominations for the royalty representatives are being accepted until Monday, Jan. 10.
The events will pick back up on Thursday, Feb. 3, during the Royal Feast and will then continue all weekend, wrapping up with the fishing contest awards on Sunday, Feb. 6.
According to those from TACC, other events throughout the weekend will include a family expo, ATV races, Polar Bear Swim, cornhole tournament, “chilly” cook-off, parade and hospitality tent, with more details to come.
For additional information, follow the Perchville Facebook page, at www.facebook.com/PerchvilleUSA and the TACC Facebook page, at www.facebook.com/StrengthandProsperity.
Preview stories will also appear in future editions of this publication, listing the dates, times and other information for the various festival activities.