EAST TAWAS – Back to the Bricks has chosen the Tawas area as an overnight destination on its 2022 Discovery Promo Tour.
Each year, the six-day event travels the backroads of Michigan to unite car enthusiasts and local communities. Other host cities which have been chosen for 2022 are Alma, Petoskey and Sault Ste. Marie. The Discovery Promo Tour, which leads up to the “Main Event” car show in downtown Flint, may bring upwards of 350 unique vehicles to the Tawas area.
The cars – which will also be stationed at Tawas City Shoreline Park – are set to roll in on Saturday, June 4, and will be on display from 3 to 7 p.m. in downtown East Tawas.
For more details about the Back to the Bricks organization or tour, go to www.backtothebricks.org.
According to the Back to the Bricks website, the Discovery Promo Tour will kick off in Flint on Friday, June 3, and will have overnight stops in Alma, East Tawas and Petoskey, and two nights in Sault Ste. Marie. They will also have fun “Pit-Stops” along the way, seeing the most picturesque cities that are not off the expressway, but the backroads.
On Feb. 11, then TACC Executive Director Samantha Duvall and local car show coordinator Jerry Malone traveled to the Chrome & Ice car show, held at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, to attend the press conference where the tour locations were announced.
Back to the Bricks recently made stops in East Tawas in 2015, 2016 and 2018.