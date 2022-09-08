WHITTEMORE – Whittemore-Prescott Education Foundation (WPEF) recently conducted the 42nd rendition of the All-Classes Reunion held at the Whittemore Chamber of Commerce Hall.

Nearly 300 W-P graduates, family, and friends attended this annual event which had its beginning back in 1980. Grads in attendance represented a total of 36 classes spanning the years from 1948 to 2011. The afternoon provided opportunities for classmates to renew old friendships while also meeting new people who share a kindred spirit. A delightful buffet luncheon was served to rave reviews while new WPEF board member, Scott Jasman, assisted with the collection of free-will offerings to offset the cost of the cuisine.

